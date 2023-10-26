Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend – Halloween Edition

27 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 26

Sweeney Todd Out@TUTS

The Demon Barber of Fleet Street makes his way to Bagby, with Theatre Under the Stars staging the musical at the Hobby Center. After the show, join OutSmart for a special night for the LGBTQ community and friends, featuring light bites and drink specials. 7:30 p.m.

Queer Fear Camp

Four days and three nights of Halloween fun and camping at Lake Houston Wilderness Park kicks off on Friday. Meals and drinks are included. Your pass entitles you to nature center access, staff members to guide you through everything on offer, and two full days of activities with themes that are sure to leave you gasping. This is a dry event. No alcohol is allowed on the grounds. Tickets available online.

Friday, October 27

Dimensions Variable: Oliver Halkowich

Join the Moody Center for the Arts for an original dance performance choreographed by Oliver Halkowich. Inspired by the current exhibition, Laure Prouvost: Above Front Tears Nest in South, the ambulatory performance invites visitors to follow the dancers as they traverse the different spaces and interact with the various whimsical elements of this immersive installation. Performances at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. Free and open to the public.

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Night

The LGBTQ community and allies are invited to Coral Sword in East Downtown for a night of tabletop games. Bring your favorite games along to share with the group. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6 p.m.

Zombies on Fairview

Get ready to raise the dead at this year’s spooktacular Halloween block party! Join the Ripcord for a weekend of bone-chilling fun as they transform the street into a zombie-infested dance floor. Top-notch DJs will be spinning spine-tingling beats all night long. 7 p.m.

Classic Numbers Halloween

Celebrate Halloween at Numbers, with cash prizes for best costumes, regular Friday drink specials, and half off cover for students and military with a valid ID. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Halloween at Grizzly Pines

Grizzly Pines Gay Campground kicks off a weekend of Halloween fun with a showing of Halloween Friday night at 9 p.m., and all day fun on Saturday with horror movie trivia, a cocktail crawl, and costume contest.

DNVRMX presents: Dracarys

The Queen Summons you to her kingdom for Houston Halloween Weekend celebration. Come to Bauhaus Houston for Dracarys, featuring DJ Nina Flowers scorching the dance floor with the hottest beats. 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Equality Texas Presents The Met Queerla

Queer Houston, here’s your chance to vote like a star! Join Equality Texas at the West Gray Metropolitan Service Center for The Met Queerla, where you can walk the red carpet dressed in your outrageous best on your way to vote in the 2023 Houston municipal election. 12 – 2 p.m.

Halloween Queer Bollywood Party

Celebrate Halloween and Houston’s South Asian queer community by dancing the night away to Bollywood music and more. Hangout Hut, 2013 Rosedale St. Tickets available online. 9 p.m.

Pearl Bar Costume Contest

Pearl Bar’s annual costume contest will be hosted by Emma Weyand, previously featured by OutSmart Magazine. The contest—which offers a $1000 first place prize—is at midnight, with sign-ups from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Next door, Side Peace will be serving themed cocktails through Halloween. $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Underworld’s Halloween Bash

Underworld hosts their annual Halloween bash at Numbers, with drink specials until 10:30 p.m. and a midnight costume contest featuring cash prizes. Doors open at 9 p.m., with a $15 cover for 21+ and $20 for 18+.

HalloQueen Block Party

Eagle Houston welcomes DJ Tony Moran as the headliner of this year’s HalloQueen Block Party, with events Friday through Sunday.

Hocus Pocus

DNVRMX in association with NASTY invites you to Hocus Pocus at KIKI Houston, with special guest Alex Acosta to bewitch you with his sound on this dark night. Tickets available online. 10 p.m.

Best Beyoncé Contest

Come to Barcode Houston for your chance to win cash prizes in the Best Beyoncé contest hosted by Roxanne. 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is in full swing, with an All Hallow’s Eve themed weekend Saturday and Sunday. Ghoulies and ghosties arrive for some scary fun when the Kingdom welcomes the Transylvanian court. Enter the Halloween costume contest or the Kettle Korn eating contest for a chance to win prizes.

Sunday Karaoke

Visit KIKI Houston for Sunday karaoke with Phoebe Seymour and sing the night away. 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.