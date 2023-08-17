Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 17 – 21, 2023

Thursday, August 17

Moonwalk Tournament Series

Moonwalk Tournament Series Team, a group of mostly LGBTQ members that hosts events popular among LGBTQ competitive video-game enthusiasts, host this event at the Montrose Center. 5:30–11:30 p.m.

Level Up Tournament

Every Thursday, KIKI Houston hosts a gaming tournament with bracket-style competitions in games like Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat. 7–10 p.m.

Houston Theater Week

Houston Theater Week kicks off this weekend with an array of performances. Created by Houston First Corp. in collaboration with local professional and community theater and performing-arts groups, this events offers buy-one-get-one-free deals on some of the best live performances in the city. Offers on tickets for the new season’s shows are only good from August 14 to 20, and apply to performances through the first months of 2024.

Friday, August 18

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities and lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better living in Harris County are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Night

The LGBTQ community and its allies are invited to Coral Sword in Katy for a night of tabletop games. Bring your favorite games along to share with the group. Food and drink available for purchase. 6 p.m.

Summer Nights at the MFAH

Escape the summer heat at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston with this late-night museum series featuring music by the Woody Witt Trio and Monarch Chamber Players, plus a gallery talk with Alison de Lima Greene, curator of modern and contemporary art. Entry includes one complimentary drink and access to all of the galleries. Admission is free for museum members, and $40 for non-members. Members can purchase guest tickets for $35. The museum’s Cafe Leonelli will have Happy Hour deals ahead of the event starting at 3 p.m. 6–9 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Back to School Health & Wellness Jam Fest Event

The Cam Agency presents the sixth annual Back to School Health & Wellness Jam Fest at World Harvest Outreach SDA Church. Free backpacks, school supplies, free blood pressure, glucose, vision, and additional health screenings will be offered to the public. Students will also engage in various workshops on bullying, cyber-bullying, financial literacy, etiquette, and healthy eating tips. And don’t miss the live performances by some of Houston’s top artists. Free school supplies and backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd

See Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd at the Alley Theatre as part of its ‘Summer Chills’ series. Mark Shanahan adapted and directed the famous murder mystery in this twisty theatrical whodunit. This is the world premiere of his adaptation. Through August 27. Show times vary.

Sunday, August 20

Bonnie & Clyde

The Garden Theatre brings this Tony-nominated script to the stage. Revisit the infamous gangster couple Bonnie and Clyde in this “electrifying” story of love, adventure, and crime. Showing throughout the weekend. Show times vary.

Sunday Funday

End the weekend at Pearl Bar Houston for Sunday Funday, featuring DJ Mnae from 6 to 9 p.m. before DJ Raqqcity takes over until 1 a.m. Space City Kitchen will provide food, with fresh tamales and nachos from 4 to 9 p.m.

Bliss Sundays

Join Houston’s newest upscale party for queer women at Social House. There will be hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton, and Afrobeats playing, with different DJs directing the party throughout the night. 4–9 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Know Your Rights

The public is invited to KIKI Houston for a ​​free seminar about the Anti-Drag Show Bill, hosted by the Texas Civil Rights Project and the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce. There will also be a Q&A portion of the program to enable attendees to get their questions answered. 4 p.m.

