Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 13 – 16, 2023

Thursday, July 13

713 Night Market

Celebrate Houston at 8th Wonder Brewery with live DJs, bands, a photo booth, and a plethora of local vendors. The event is family- and pet-friendly and runs through 10 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursdays

With drag bingo at 9 p.m., dildo races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights, including steak night to start the evening off and fuel the rest of the night.

713 Day Party

Visit Social Beer Garden to celebrate Houston at a party for Houston by Houstonians. Celebrate all things Houston with music, delicious food and drinks, and DJs including Houston’s own Michael 5000 Watts to keep you dancing all night long. 5-11 p.m.

Friday, July 14

713 Pils-a-palooza

Did you enjoy celebrating Pride with Eureka Heights Brewery? If so, join them this month to kick off 713 Weekend with drinks and a free concert from country-punk band Holy Hells. 8 p.m.

50 Years of Theatre Under the Stars

Celebrate 50 years of Theatre Under the Stars where the organization started: Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 90-minute performance includes celebrated Houston stars performing iconic songs from TUTS history at Miller along with the modern sounds of Broadway. Attendees can expect a live band, TUTS performers and students from the TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River at this free show. 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Pride Forum

Join the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus for a discussion of Houston’s City Council and mayoral races. The event includes a candidate meet-and-greet at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 716. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Inprint Writing Workout

Visit the Menil Drawing Institute for Inprint’s free “writing workout” event. Flex your creative muscles while viewing the Menil’s current exhibition Hyperreal by queer mid-century artist Gray Foy. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Trans Legal Aid Clinic

Join Trans Legal Aid at the Montrose Center to get help navigating the process of correcting your name and gender marker on government ID documents. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Moody Center for the Arts Summer Jam

The Moody Center for the Arts will host an indoor farmers market featuring face painting, a scavenger hunt, and more. And don’t miss their current exhibition Love and Wondervision. 12-5 p.m.

Frost Town Brewing’s One Year Anniversary Party

Frost Town Brewing is celebrating their first anniversary with a fun-filled day featuring beer releases, food vendors, a local craft market, snow machine, and a DJ. Family- and dog-friendly!

PROUD, PRESENT + FUTURE

Visit Garage HTX for an immersive art experience and conversation centered around rest, queer normalcy, and connection. Proud, Present + Future is about recognizing progress as well as action in motion and promoting safety for everyone in the LGBTQ community with a commitment to key partner organizations like Save Our Sisters United and Transgender Education Network of Texas. 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

21st Annual Mint Julep

Grab your space boots for a cosmic adventure! Legacy’s 21st Annual Mint Julep blasts off from White Oak Music Hall. Proceeds benefit Legacy’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. In the tradition of Mint Julep, admittance to the event is free.

Bliss Sundays

Join Houston’s newest upscale party for queer women at Social House. There will be hip hop, R&B, reggaeton, and Afrobeats playing, with different DJs directing the party throughout the night. 4-9 p.m.

HyperPOP Palace

Enjoy the talents of some of the hottest queer DJs at Paradise Palace. This queer party collective brings the party every Sunday with all femme vendors, tattoos, food, drink and more. 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.