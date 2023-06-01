Time to Look Deeper

There is a lot of activity this month as some of the outer planets go retrograde. We are taking a deeper dive into finding solutions at work. We will need to make deeper commitments if we expect to see good outcomes.

Our Full Moon on June 3 in Sagittarius reminds us of the different views people have about “truth.” Our views are expanded, and the New Moon on the 18th in Gemini stimulates us to think about our youth, our friends, and ways to make daily activities more interesting.

The sun starts the month in Gemini but enters Cancer on the 21st. Mercury, our communicator, is very busy as it begins the month in Taurus. On the 11th, Mercury enters Gemini and finally moves into Cancer on the 26th. Venus begins the month in Cancer but soon enters Leo on June 5.

Good days this month are June 9, 11, 17, 19, 28, and 30. Days to use extra shielding are June 4, 5, 15, 18, and the 25th. June 1, 13, 21, and 26 are extra-tense!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As the month begins, you are trying to get more order into your daily life. You are paying a lot more attention to your finances and looking for other sources of income. You children will play a bigger role in your life over the next couple of months. You will want to have more fun and not take life so seriously. Later in the month, home and family take the spotlight. This can be a great time to consider relocating, remodeling, or expanding your family. You may just want to spend more time at home! You are also re-examining your social groups, and you may be leaving some of them behind if the personal interactions are not friendly and accepting.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This is going to be a busy year. Two major planets—Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion, and Uranus, the planet of reinvention—are both traveling through your sign. Jupiter will be there until next May. Uranus has been in Taurus for the last four years. You are considering a possible change in your life’s direction, including your career. This continues to be a very good time for partnerships, both business and personal. You are open to new ideas about improving your resources with upgraded systems. Family is very important this month, and a get-together may have you taking a lead role. This can also be a time of remodeling or relocation. Your communications improve in late June.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This is your yearly birthday cycle of reviewing the past year and looking at future goals. It’s the time of year to focus on yourself! You are getting clearer about career and long-term security. This is a time to take a leadership position at work, or maybe start something on your own. For the older folk, this may be a time of cutting back on work or even retiring. Your inner spiritual life is very active as you expand your view of the cosmos and other belief systems. Later in the month, you are shifting your direction to resources and finances. Family security becomes more important. There are lots of small jobs this month to keep you extra-busy!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

You continue to be more socially active this month. This is a great time to reach out to friends and colleagues for emotional and practical advice and support. In the latter part of the month, you are ready for some rest and retreat. You are more sensitive to your environment, so harsh conditions could be a problem. Choose your company and events carefully. Spirituality, and finding a deeper purpose in your life, continues to be a priority. Finances are very active this month. There is a lot of impulse-buying energy that will continue through July, so watch your spending! Relationship energies are improving, making it easier to work on common goals in both personal and business partnerships. This will help you gain clarity about career goals. You will be ready to act by the end of the month.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Career and relationships are the main topics for June. You are needing to find something that sparks career passion. You may be bored with your situation and feel the need to become more personally involved. The energy for starting something on your own is very strong until next May. If you are older, this could be a time of cutting back to do something you enjoy more. Relationship activity is very strong in your chart. This is a super month to get away from routines and renew those vows. If you are single, you are feeling more courageous and ready to step outside of your comfort zone. All Leos are feeling more energetic, so you may have a harder time sleeping. This is a super month for improving health and exercise programs, and late June is a perfect time for getting a makeover and finding some personal time to relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

Relationships, decision making, and committing to others and to personal goals are leading the way this month. You are open to new ideas and furthering your education, or possibly seeking a whole new path. This is the time for social-media engagement as you re-examine your career goals. You are wanting to make better use of your time and avoid useless activities. Relationships are in a time of renewal. For good relationships, take the time to look to the future. For problematic partnerships, you will need to resolve your issues before you can move forward. You are trying to find a better balance between home and work!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You are more social this month as you try to get out and connect with friends. This trend continues well into July. You are still working on being more honest with yourself and acknowledging your inner fears. This continues to be a great time for therapy or any type of cleansing. You don’t want anyone—including yourself—to hold you back. Friends and colleagues can be very supportive with your activities or projects. In fact, they can be an inspiration. If you have investments, this is an excellent time to review your portfolio. You may find some lucrative speculations. You are paying more attention to your health regimen as you feel the impact of aging this year. In late June, your career and public life take the spotlight. This is a good time to push your own agenda!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Relationships continue to be a big focus for you this month, but career energies are becoming more active. If you are single, it’s time to meet new people. If you are involved, this energy helps improve the quality of the relationship. If you are having a difficult partnership, this can make you hungry for something more satisfying. You are looking not only for a lover but a friend, in the deepest sense of the word. With your career, this is a time to take on a leadership role. You have ideas that need expressing. This could create some conflict or jealousy as others see their own shortcomings. This is a good time to step out on your own. You will not be very patient over the next month and a half. Moderate exercise helps to release tension as you prepare for a break at the end of the month.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You are trying to bring more stability into your life. This could mean taking on a family leadership role as you see your parents more as real people. You may also be looking to move, remodel, or even downsize. What are your responsibilities, and where are your boundaries? You are still getting your routines in place as you improve both your work environment and your health regimen. This continues to be a good time to upgrade your electronics, especially for work. Your relationships will need more attention this month, and it’s a great time to reconnect. Your creative energies are very strong this month. Make sure you take some time for fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As the month begins, you are making your workplace more comfortable and adapting it to new routines. You may be looking at improving your electronics and also creating a less restrictive schedule. You may be exploring ways to improve your finances to gain more freedom in this area of your life. In late June, relationships take the spotlight. You need more intimacy in your life. This can be a great time to reconnect—or to solve your difficulties before you move forward. If you have children, they are growing fast and stepping outside of normal boundaries. This also describes your own inner child in need of some renewal. Find the time for play, and put it on your schedule!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Activity at home continues to keep you busy with kitchen upgrades. For some, this can be the time to either relocate or remodel. You are looking for more freedom by letting go of old responsibilities. There could be real changes happening with your extended family! You are in a more playful mood in the first half of the month. This is a great time to focus on your hobbies, or connect with others who share your interests. Later in June, you are making your workplace a warmer and happier place. People feel your “mothering” energies at work, prompting them to share more about their lives with you. Relationships are extra-energetic this month. Your partner needs some extra attention, or you may see them being much more dramatic than usual. Remind them how special they are to you!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

As most of you have felt, there is a big stabilizing force visiting Pisces for the next two years. This will help with decision making, creating better boundaries, setting new relationship goals, improving career satisfaction, and making sure you have plenty of time for yourself. As the month begins, home and family are taking more of your time. In the past, you may have felt like you were an arbitrator, but now you are setting the rules and making yourself happier! This is a very good time for writing, connecting on social media, and creating more stability in daily activities. Your voice will have an impact. Pay attention to your health over the next month and a half. You are ready to make improvements there!

