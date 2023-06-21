The Montrose Center 45th Anniversary Community Pride Celebration

Dozens of community organizations, LGBTQ activists, and others braved the Houston heat to participate in the Montrose Center’s 45th anniversary Community Pride Celebration.

Attendees enjoyed live stage performances with Barry Mii Dandy, Tati Dior, DJ JOYCON, Chloe Crawford Ross, DJ Twerksum, Viva Vidalia, and Xepher Wolf. In addition, there was an LGBTQ+ history exhibit, a Rainbow Run and Stiletto Sprint, and special activities for youth and families including a bouncy house, balloon animals, and other activities.