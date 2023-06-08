Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 8 – 11, 2023

Thursday, June 8

Pride Happy Hour at The Moody

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts hosts a Pride Happy Hour where you can enjoy music by Pride Chorus Houston, DJ Krazzy Kris, and see the new gallery exhibition Love and Wondervision. Free and open to the public. 5–7 p.m.

Out in Tech

Join Out in Tech to celebrate Pride at AvantGarden. Network with other tech professionals for résumé reviews, complimentary headshots, and drink specials. 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Swan Lake

The classic ballet makes its way to the Houston stage in a production choreographed by Stanton Welch. Swan Lake marks the end of Houston Ballet’s 2022–’23 season with an opulent performance showing the love between maiden-turned-swan Odette and Prince Siegfried, tested by the evil knight Rothbart and his own swan enchantress, Odile. The production runs through June 18, with an Out at the Ballet reception on June 16. 7:30 p.m.

The Best of Everything

Based on Rona Jaffe’s 1958 bestseller, Main Street Theater’s The Best of Everything follows young secretaries trying to juggle their desire for careers, lively social lives, and families. The show is described as Mad Men meets Sex and the City, with performances through June 18. 7:30 p.m.



Wicked

Visit the Hobby Center for one of Broadway’s most popular musicals. Through July 2, with tickets available online. Come out for another peek at the Land of Oz. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

The Servant of Two Masters

The Alley Theatre presents the world premiere of Rob Melrose’s adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s commedia dell’arte classic, through July 2. Melrose’s production follows the servant Truffaldino as he attempts to serve two masters at the same time. On Thursday, June 22, join OutSmart at the Alley for ActOUT, a pre-curtain mixer complete with music, complimentary cocktails, and appetizers. 8 p.m.

Rainbow Paloma Pool Party

Celebrate Pride at The Laura Hotel’s pool party featuring a special cocktail menu and plenty of music to get the party started. Admission to the party is $35, but complimentary for hotel guests. 1–4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Talking With Pride

The Woodlands Pride is excited to present its inaugural summit, Talking with Pride, featuring various speakers and panels discussing mental health, advocacy, and other topics related to the LGBTQ community. Tickets are available for purchase online, with discounted tickets for those 22 and younger. 8 a.m.

LGBTQ Community Self-Defense Class

Join Third Ward Jiu Jitsu for a self-defense class for the LGBTQ community, with additional community trainings hosted every four to eight weeks. All levels are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance and bring athletic clothing and a water bottle. 11:30 a.m.

Love at First Game

Join this LGBTQ Singles Mixer to kick off Pride Month. The first newly matched mixer couple to kiss even gets free drinks. Tickets are available online. 5–9 p.m.

Pride Weekend with Dynamo & Dash

Celebrate Pride with the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash throughout the weekend, with matches celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday and Sunday. The Dynamo kicks off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the Dash plays on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Summer Love Pride Concert

Join the Houston Pride Band at the MATCH for Summer Love, a concert of music inspired by the greatest muse of all. Enjoy chart-topping favorites, Broadway hits, and two world premieres, all showcasing summer, love stories, and famous relationships. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. 7:30–10 p.m.

Furball Houston

Come out to KIKI Houston in gear, jocks, and underwear as Furball returns for Pride Month. Music will be provided by T’Don while the crowd comes out to celebrate furry pride this June. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday, June 11

Pride Reverse Drag Brunch

Enjoy Houston’s first reverse drag brunch, featuring a variety of stellar performances including drag-performer hosts and celebrity impersonators—a mix of “classy entertainment and raunchy comedy.” Proceeds benefit The T.R.U.T.H. Project. Doors open at 1 p.m., showtime at 2 p.m.

Pride Family Festival

Visit Galveston Island Brewing to celebrate the Island’s LGBTQ community at this family-friendly event with bingo, face painting, and more. A portion of all sales will benefit Galveston Island Fundraising of Texas. 2–5 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)