Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 29 – July 2, 2023

Thursday, June 29

Sugar Land Space Cowboys Pride Night

Take your friends and family out to the ball game in Sugar Land to celebrate the close of Pride Month at Pride Night with the Space Cowboys. Featuring education and celebration of the LGBTQ community and Thirsty Thursday specials thanks to Eureka Heights Brewery. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Fertility Care for Everyone

Visit Candente for a panel on fertility care aimed at the LGBTQ community to learn more about how Aspire can help you on your family-building journey. 6:30 p.m.

Pride Trivia

Visit Social Beer Garden for Pride Trivia hosted by Iris Seymour. Compete for prizes with your friends while testing your knowledge of “all things LGBTQ+.” 7 p.m.

The Gay Agenda

The Riot presents “The Gay Agenda” at Rudyard’s in a Pride celebration special of this queer variety show. Enjoy steak night and $5 pints while watching some of the funniest comedians in the LGBTQIA+ community. 10 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Pride Speed Networking

Come to Pearl Side Bar for a fast-paced evening of professional networking to cap off Pride Month. Dress up in your favorite pride themed outfit. Check in begins at 7 p.m., and the doors close by 7:10 p.m.

Lesbian ABC Party

DJ Fanmade presents an Anything-But-Clothes Party for Houston’s lesbian community. Featuring hip hop, R&B, and Afrobeats, enjoy the night and each other at Moonlight Lounge. $10 cover. 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Everything is Special Art Show

Come to The End, located at 7216 Lawndale Street, for art, music, and a market featuring local vendors and creators. Tickets are available for purchase online in advance. 6 p.m.

Renaissance Kiki Ball

The Mahogany Project presents the Renaissance Ball at 1120 Naylor Street. Tickets can be purchased online in advance and will not be sold at the door. 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

The Servant Of Two Masters

The Alley presents the world premiere of Rob Melrose’s adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s commedia dell’arte classic, through July 2. Melrose’s production follows the servant Truffaldino as he attempts to serve two masters at the same time. 2:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Werq the World Tour

RuPaul is coming to the Bayou City this Sunday. The 18+ tour is stopping at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. The show is perfect for when watching Drag Race from home doesn’t feel like enough. Tickets are available for sale online in advance.

Wicked

Visit the Hobby Center for one of Broadway’s most popular musicals. Wicked runs through July 2, with tickets available online. Come for another peek into the world of Oz. 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

