Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 27 – 30, 2023

Thursday, April 27

Thursdays are a Drag

Join the Montrose Center at Pearl Bar for Happy Hour and learn more about their young professionals group, Rising Leaders. Then stick around for steak night and drag bingo. 6-8 p.m.

ActOUT for Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily

Get your tickets for the Alley Theatre‘s production of Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, and enjoy a fabulous pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, complimentary cocktails, and appetizers. This pre-curtain event starts at 6:00 p.m. and is FREE with your ticket.

Yves Tumor at Warehouse Live

Score a last-minute ticket to see nonbinary artist Yves Tumor as they tour their new album Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). Doors open at 7 p.m.

Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights

Join your fabulous host and Miss Gay Southwest America, Dessie Love-Blake, for Drag Bingo every last Thursday of the month in the Eureka Heights taproom. Come by, grab a beer, and pull up a bench because it’s time to spin those balls and win some prizes.

Dessie’s Drag Race Finale

Come to see who is crowned the winner of Dessie’s Drag Race at KIKI Houston and celebrate the final five competitors remaining while enjoying performances by previous winners as well. 10 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Trans Men of Color Social

The Montrose Center hosts Save Our Sons and Brothers, a social for local trans men of color to connect with each other through casual discussion and games. 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Broadway Rave

Dance the night away to your favorite show tunes at White Oak Music Hall. The show is all ages, with $17 general-admission tickets for standing room only. Doors open at 9 p.m.

“We Are Houston – Latinx Art Exhibition”

Visit POST HTX for the free and open-to-the-public exhibition to “support local Houston Latino/a/x/e artists and our community’s collective mission and MOVEMENT to build a permanent Landing Place for Our Latinidad.” The exhibition features 33 artists, including several queer artists, working in a variety of media and centered around some loosely defined themes including migration, trauma, and gender.

Saturday, April 29

Frida Festival

Visit Houston’s East End to celebrate legendary artist Frida Kahlo for the 18th annual Frida Festival. Enjoy music, art, vendors, and a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest as you peruse the festival and art market. 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Build Your Résumé Workshop

Glamazon, Amazon’s LGBTQ affinity group, is coming to the Montrose Center to help you workshop and build your résumé while getting tips for successful job interviews. 5–7:30 p.m.

Planet Pink with Joe Pacheco

Join DJ Joe Pacheco at KIKI Houston for Everything’s Bigger, a 2023 Pride warmup to help the local LGBTQ community gear up for the June festivities. 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Sunday, April 30

James and the Giant Peach

Main Street Theater presents the adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale James and the Giant Peach. The play was recently the subject of controversy after online commentators who regularly attack the LGBTQ community criticized its “cross-gender casting,” resulting in Spring Branch ISD canceling a field trip to see the show. The show is recommended for first-graders and older, and is showing through May 13 at MATCH. 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Crawfish Sunday

Head over to Pearl Bar Houston for their weekly crawfish Sunday. Serving up crawfish for $3.99/lb., Pearl will have their weekly Pride Market from 3 p.m. until it ends, and will dish up plates of crawfish until they run out.

