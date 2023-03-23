Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 23–26, 2023

Thursday, March 23

Women in Power Happy Hour at Pearl Bar

Join OutSmart magazine as we celebrate the release of our March “Women in Power” issue at Pearl Bar. Pick up copies of the magazine, meet the staff, and enjoy light bites and drinks by Urban Kitchen with music by DJ MNAE. 6–9 p.m.

Networking for LGBTQ Professionals

Connect professionally with other members of the LGBTQ community at all levels of their careers during this networking event hosted by OutPros at ReBar Houston. Color-coded industry badges will help you connect with people in your industry, or in industries you’re looking to forge new connections in. 6–9 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Bayou City Art Festival

Celebrate art in the Bayou City, featuring 280+ premier professional artists. Responsible for raising over $3.7 million for nonprofit art initiatives, the festival highlights the work of artists globally, including featured mixed-media artist Dewey James from Minnesota. The festival runs through Sunday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race at BUDDY’S

Have you been keeping up with Drag Race? No matter your answer, join the crowd at BUDDY’S and host Jacklyn Dior for a watch party. 7:30 p.m.

Sanctuary City Opening Night

4th Wall Theatre Company presents Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok. In this gripping play, two undocumented friends try to find a place in a world attempting to tear them apart. Reception after the performance. Through April 15. 7:30 p.m.

Malaysia “Babydoll” Foxx

Malaysia “Babydoll” Foxx, from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, takes the stage at ReBar Houston for a live performance. A meet-and-greet session is available before the show. 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Pet Pics in the Park

Chris Christopher Properties presents Pet Pics in the Park with Houston pet photographer Jill Garrett. In exchange for a donation, she will snap a photo of your pet—with or without the whole family. The event supports Avenue 360’s Omega House, which provides quality and compassionate AIDS hospice care. Check out Marene Gustin’s story in our March issue about the event in Eleanor Tinsley Park at the Nau Family Pavilion. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Juicy Jungle Opening

Gerardo Rosales, a gay Houstonian artist born in Venezuela, is opening his latest solo exhibition Juicy Jungle at Bill Arning Exhibitions. 6–9 p.m.

Traffic Light Party at Pearl Bar

Join DJ Mnae at Pearl Bar Houston for a Traffic Light Party to mix and mingle at this color-coded bash. Wear red if you’re taken, green if you’re single, and if it’s complicated come decked out in your best yellow garb.

Sunday, March 26

Poppy’s Run for Life

Visit Hennessy Park for Poppy’s Run for Life to promote suicide prevention and awareness. All proceeds from the run will be donated to the suicide prevention and awareness programs and services at Jewish Family Services and the Montrose Center. Be sure to read Aryeh Gruber’s OutSmart story about the race and the organization behind it. If you’re unable to make it on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., don’t worry! You can also take part in Poppy’s Row for Life on April 16.

Clear Lake Small Group Meeting of PFLAG

Visit the Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church for their monthly gatherings of the Clear Lake Small Group Meeting of PFLAG. PFLAG is the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ people and their families. This is part of their commitment to supporting LGBTQ people in the community. 2 p.m.

Cowboy Bob Closing Performance

The gun-slinging story of Texas bank robber Peggy Jo Tallas has become a musical co-authored by Galveston’s own Molly Beach Murphy. Check out David Clarke’s story about Cowboy Bob‘s all-female creative team and its musical score of country, folk, and riot grrrl punk. 2:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)