Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: New Year’s Edition

Thursday, December 29

(Real) Snow Days at Children’s Museum

Despite Houston’s recent warming trend, the Children’s Museum has turned their courtyard into a wintry wonderland through January 8. Playing in this snowy miracle is included with general admission to the museum during their opening hours.

Love is Love LGBTQ+ Thursdays

Visit Bar 8 for their weekly LGBTQ night, with deals including a reverse Happy Hour and $5 shots to keep the party going all night long. 9 p.m.

Friday, December 30

Mulan at Hamburger Mary’s

2022 might be coming to an end, but there are still events at Hamburger Mary’s. Kick off the weekend’s celebrations with a performance by Mulan, who is visiting Houston from Dallas. Performances at 7 and 10 p.m.





Hippie Rise New Year’s

Celebrate the New Year a day early at Elevate Creative Studios, a Black woman-owned art gallery and creative venue. With an open bar and champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, tarot readings by Our Little Red One Shop, an intention-setting circle, and more, the event features DJ sets by Soul Control and Amarji King and emcee Nyxx Laraye. 7 p.m.–1 a.m.

Pre-NYE Flannel Party at Pearl

Come decked out in your best flannel to Pearl Bar for a pre-New Year’s Eve celebration. With no cover and tracks spun by DJ Raqqcity, the party is perfect for “the professional queer refusing to go out on New Year’s Eve” or anyone wanting to start the weekend’s festivities earlier.

The Roxanne Collins Show

The Roxanne Collins Show kicks off at Barcode this New Year’s weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday. Featuring Miss Majors and Monterio J. Ross in addition to host Roxanne Collins, the performance starts at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 31

Pearl Bar New Year’s Eve Party

Join Pearl Bar to ring in the New Year with a free champagne toast and money toss at midnight to start 2023 off on the right note. $10 cover. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The Homecoming: Sober Eve HTX

Visit Railway Heights Market this New Year’s Eve for one of the hottest parties in town, featuring a light show, coffee bar, mocktails, and a confetti drop at midnight. Pre-sale tickets are $20, and proceeds benefit The Loved Ones Left Behind, a nonprofit that offers financial and emotional support to families recovering from suicide. 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

Skyline 23 at POST

From the team who produced PRIDE at POST, DNVRMX presents SKYLINE ‘23 New Year Celebration. On Saturday December 31st, come party with us and receive the New Year with the best Downtown view in Houston, international DJs, and more! 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Experience at ReBar

Join ReBar to ring in 2023 at an exclusive party with limited entry. Resident DJs Aracely Manterola and Johnny Moreno will provide beats for ringing in the New Year. A limited number of tickets are available for pre-sale online for $15. Pre-sale ticket holders will have priority entry. 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Going Balls Deep: NYE at RIPCORD

Ring in the New Year at Ripcord with hosts Reign and Adriana LaRue, featuring performances by Blackberri and Amya Jackson-Ross, a midnight champagne toast, cash balloon drop, and beats by Adam Madi. Showtime at 10 p.m., but the party keeps going.

New Year’s Eve at Houston Eagle

With two floors, two parties, and a champagne toast at midnight, ring in the New Year at the Houston Eagle. Dance the night away to the beats of DJ Jimmy Skinner and CJ DJ. No cover.

Sunday, January 1

City Lights Downtown Houston

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic will be twinkling through January 2, so be sure to visit downtown Houston while it’s still a winter wonderland. With eight uniquely themed villages to visit, City Lights is open to the public and mostly free—an event for all ages.

New Year’s Birthday Bash

Come to Robert’s Lafitte in Galveston for Christine Andrew’s birthday bash, featuring performances from Lady Liberty Bell, Tiffany de la Vega, Shanice Monroe, Mercedes Montego, and C.C. Ryder. Food buffet provided starting at 8:30 p.m., performance at 10:30.

New Year’s Comedy Showcase

The Riot presents “Houston’s Funniest,” a New Year’s Comedy Showcase at Rudyard’s featuring headliner Jeff Joe and a roster of Houston’s funniest comedians. Start 2023 off on a high note and laugh the night away. Tickets start at $10. 5 p.m.

