Lilly Roddy’s 2023 Astrocast

This is going to be a significant year with Pluto, planet of death and rebirth, the cosmic enema and detoxification, entering the sign of Aquarius. This will begin a significant transformation for the fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. It will take Pluto about 21 years to move through Aquarius. We can expect changes in technology, redefining population groups, a major shift for “royalty,” and people disconnecting from the grid. The last time Pluto moved through Aquarius was from 1778 through 1798—the years that the newly independent United States of America began to create its history!

Mercury will be retrograde as the year begins, which will delay instituting our New Year’s resolutions. Mercury will be retrograde again April 15–May 20, August 17–September 23, and December 8–January 13, 2024. Plan ahead!

Besides the Mercury retrogrades for this year, Venus, the planet of love and money, goes retrograde from July 9 to September 17. This will be a time to review our investments and examine our relationship commitments closely. As with all retrogrades, this is a time to look back and review rather than start anything new.

Saturn, planet of career and structure, enters Pisces for the next two and a half years. Saturn will have an impact on the mutable signs of Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces, giving these signs more direction and a better goal orientation.

Jupiter, planet of growth and mental expansion, will be traveling through Aries and Taurus this year. This will add to the opportunities for better jobs, more social activity, and a greater sense of optimism.

When the outer planets—Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto—change signs, we experience a shift in what is significant in our society.

Aries

March 21–April 19

The beginning of the year may start off slowly, but you are on your way after mid-February. The planet of growth and expansion, Jupiter, travels through your sign from the end of December 2022 through May 2023, signaling a positive influence in all areas of your life. Jupiter helps to magnetize your energy, so people are drawn to you for work, friendships, and potential relationships. This is a better time for education, travel, and promoting your services. After May, you are better at investing and improving your skills.

Your internal spiritual purpose has been an area of focus over the past three years, and this year you are going to direct your focus toward developing a routine of improved self-care and better boundaries with your work and schedule. You will still be as busy, but you are less concerned about others’ demands. This can be a very good year to get back into an exercise and improved eating program. You are improving the temple that holds your spirit.

Your community, support groups, and friends are going through a time of clearing. Your sense of community is being challenged as you shed negative patterns from the past. You will withdraw your support from organizations that are not living up to your expectations. This can also be a time when you feel that you want to let go of technology and live closer to the land.

You continue to work on eliminating debt from your life. This is a better year to market your skills, particularly if you are working from an electronic platform. There could be an upsurge of activity in this area after May.

The eclipse cycle is beginning to have an impact on you in April and again in October. Eclipses open up new areas of interest in your life. If you are single, this can be a time of finding potential partners. If you are involved, this is a time to renew bonds and set new directions for your future.

Taurus

April 20–May 20

This will be a mixed year for you. There could be major shifts in your workplace, so you are looking to make changes in your career. You may be leaving your old position and striking out on your own. For older folks, this can be a time of cutting back or considering retirement. You may feel out of touch with society and its current goals and methods of doing business. The theme of change continues as you may consider remodeling or relocating.

Your relationship goals will also need to be reset to correspond with where you both are at present. In difficult partnerships, this can be a time when you are ready to disconnect and find a connection with someone who represents the person you have evolved to become. In positive partnerships, this is a great time to renew goals and directions, and to update your dreams for your relationship.

In the first half of the year, you are in more of a retreat mode. You are questioning what makes you happy. You may be revising your routines and even opening up to talents you have yet to explore. Your spiritual development and need to explore other paths is very strong at this time.

In the latter half of the year, you are moving into a very positive time that will carry you through the middle of 2024. This period is good for most every activity. You should have more work and career opportunities, relationships should be easier with improved communications, travel is positive, and you are expressing your creative energies more fully. In other words, you end the year being more positive and successful in all your activities.

Your ruler, Venus, will be retrograde July 9–September 17. This will activate your need to review your choices, attract people from your past, and try to make your home more comfortable. You will always want the best!

Gemini

May 21–June 21

This year begins your rebuilding time. You will be exploring long-term plans and career goals. For the past few years, you have been in a period of personal reflection and retreat. You will now be entering a time when you build on your dreams and expectations.

Since Mercury is your ruler, you should always pay close attention to the Mercury retrograde periods. The year opens with Mercury in retrograde, and you are exploring your resources and how to improve them. Mercury will also be retrograde April 15–May 20, August 17–September 23, and December 8–January 13, 2024. Those times always represent a period when you should be focused on yourself and reviewing past actions and previously made plans.

Career will be a very strong focus for you over the next two and a half years. You will want to improve your current situation. For some, this could be going back to school or taking additional training, while others will be looking for more responsibility. This could also be a time of stepping back, retiring, or just cutting back on the time you devote to your work. This is true even if you are an at-home parent. You will step into your role with a clear sense of direction. For parents of older children who no longer require your constant supervision, this may be the time for you to step back and seek other satisfying ways to occupy your time. You will have less patience with foolishness and people who waste your time. Boundaries will be your keyword over the next couple of years. You will be looking to set new goals for your relationships, both business and personal.

From January until May, you are feeling more social, so connecting with others can be very beneficial. This is a very good time to take a leadership role as you connect with others in your community. This applies to business ventures as well, where you may find that others can be very supportive of your endeavors. This is also a better time for traveling or vacations.

Your spiritual interests are more active in the latter half of the year when you are generally more open to new information and ideas.

Cancer

June 22–July 22

You will be wanting more from your relationships this year. You will want to know what’s behind others’ motives and drives. Your desire for more intimacy and truth will help some of your partnerships grow, while other partners may be fearful of revealing too much. Personally, you are more willing to strip away your body armor in order to know yourself better.

This can also be a good year to work on debt management, investments, and working within a budget. This could be a good time for you to find investors or loyal supporters who can assist you in your shared goals.

For the next couple of years, you are open to new ideas and information that you can put to good use. This is a great time for going back to school, teaching a class, writing, developing a social-media page, or becoming a mentor and sharing your skills with younger people. You may challenge your existing belief system and search for a more relevant philosophy. You may possibly encounter people who try to convince you that you are wrong and that they know better. Choose your judges and critics wisely.

Your career energy is very strong in the opening five months of the year. This is a very good time to promote your services, seek out other more profitable positions, or potentially start something on your own. This part of your life will continue to be active as the eclipse cycle begins to activate your career and home sectors. The eclipses in May and October may open doors to new opportunities. Your natural magnetism is stronger during this time.

In the latter part of the year, you are more connected to your community, either through business or social consciousness. You will want to make a difference by expanding social justice and equality—either through a group or simply by sharing your views with others.

Leo

July 23–August 22

You are beginning to feel more social this year and over the next couple of years. You are moving into a time of leadership where you exhibit your strengths at work and in your own family. You will want to start living according to a higher principle.

You are beginning a period of self-discovery and coming to terms with your own shadows. You will want to be more honest and direct with others, even if that is not always so comfortable. Unstable relationships will be left to perish at the side of the road.

Financial matters are the focus this year as you observe the uncertain global economy. It may be harder to get loans. Even if you are doing well financially, you will feel the need to be more conservative with your spending.

In the first half of the year, you are open to travel, expanding your view of the world, and exploring others’ views. This sector is being activated by the eclipses in April and October. You will want to share your views with others. This can be a good time to connect with others and work together for a larger purpose.

In the latter half of the year, your career sector is very active. This can be a great time for promotions, finding a better position, or even starting your own business. The eclipse cycles are also influencing this area of your horoscope in May and October. You have been looking for a satisfying career that doesn’t just pay the bills.

Venus, the planet of values and relationships, will be going retrograde in your sign July 9–September 17. This will be a time of rethinking your commitments and relationship choices. In a positive relationship, you will want more intimacy. In a negative partnership, you will want resolution. Plan ahead!

Virgo

August 23–September 22

This year you are extending your reach and expanding your contacts for business, friendship, and shared interests. You are going to use your time better and focus on goals that you may have put on hold.

You are already focusing on improving your health regimen. You will want to deal with any problems right away. Some of these problems have been with you for a while, and now it’s time to solve them. You may be revising your work environment. This may be a time when working from home requires you to improve your electronics and online connections. You will be more outspoken at work, and will be more direct with those around you.

Relationships are needing to be updated with new directions and intentions. In positive relationships, this is a time of rebonding with your goals and purposes to fit where you are now. In difficult partnerships, this is the time to find a reasonable solution—or you may go your separate ways. You will want to have a meeting of the minds. This energy applies to business partnerships, as well, and even to close friends.

In your career, you are getting clear about setting new goals. You will want to complete tasks you have been avoiding that will serve you well for the future. You will have better boundaries there, as well. You will focus on your responsibilities and not be as willing to pick up after others, even if that’s what you did in the past.

In all of these areas, you are more open to new ideas and points of view. Initially, you are more open to new investments and ways to reduce your debt. In the latter half of the year, you are ready to be both a student and a teacher, expand your education, teach classes, start your novel, do some traveling, or just learn more about your culture and tribe. Working with foreigners or multinational companies can be very good for you this year!

Libra

September 23–October 23

The first half of the year is going to be a busy one, with many opportunities for better jobs, improved relationships, and social contacts. The eclipse cycles in April and October repeat this same theme. With relationships, this is a time to improve your ongoing partnerships. If you are single, the first half of the year is a very good time to meet new folks, even if it is only for friendship. In the latter half of the year, you are seeking more intimacy, closeness, and truth in your partnerships. This should also improve your sex life, as well.

Your health routines will need to be improved, so you will be working toward a better overall approach to your health. This will include not wanting to be around co-workers or clients who are always having problems but aren’t doing anything about them.

In the latter half of the year, you have more access to funds, loans, and support from close friends. The resources seem to be more open. This is a much better time for your finances. You may be seeking a raise or increasing your fees for your services. The eclipse cycle is also influencing this area as well in May and October. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities!

Your children may be seeking their independence from you this year as you are reviving your own inner child. You will want to connect to hobbies and activities that you enjoy. And you may not want to manage the emotions of those who are closest to you. This will be very strong in May and June.

Lastly, your ruler, Venus, will be retrograde from July 9 to September 17. This is a time for you to rethink your commitment to people, activities, and career. You may feel that you are not being heard, and that your requests are being ignored. It may also be a time when people you have not seen in a while turn up in your life.

Scorpio

October 24–November 21

This is a big year of change for Scorpio. For many of you older folks, the life path you chose in the 1980s is being tested for durability and how it works today. For all you Scorpios, one area that will be impacted is your family relationships. You will see your parents more as people instead of just “Mom and Dad.” This will give you more freedom from the restrictions that you have brought with you from childhood. This can also be a time for home repairs, relocation, and even retirement for some of you.

In the first half of the year, you are making improvements to your workplace. In May, relationships and social activities are improved. If you are involved, this will be a great time to enjoy your partner. If you are single, this is a very good time to meet some new folks. If you are having problems, this can be a time for a resolution to improve your situation. This is also a better time to look for new jobs, travel, improve your skills, or maybe even teach a class. The eclipse cycle is still active in your sign, especially in May and October. Those periods can reveal some new opportunities for you!

You are moving into a time when you are going to want to put more effort into your hobbies, or even take one of your hobbies in the direction of a career. You will be creating better boundaries so that you have more time to take care of yourself and those entrusted to you. You may write more, study metaphysics, or begin spiritual explorations.

From July 9 through September 17, Venus will be retrograde in your career sector. You will be rethinking work commitments as you become clearer about your own interests, rather than trying to help everyone around you.

Sagittarius

November 22–December 21

After a long period of questioning and exploring different options with work, relationships, and career, you are moving into a period of decision-making and boundary-setting. This activity will be strong for the next two and a half years, and can help you rebuild your life.

You are dealing with changes in the family hierarchy. Older members may be moving on, or are more willing to allow others to take over. Your point of view will have a strong impact on the family, whether they like what you say or not. This can also be a time when you are considering moving, downsizing, or buying something new.

You are rethinking your original career motives. You may be looking at starting something on your own, taking more of a leadership position or, if you are older, cutting back on your schedule. You will want a better balance between your home and work life.

You are becoming more direct in your conversations and getting to the point much sooner. You may also find that you are not as patient with people who don’t listen. These energies can also influence you to update your office equipment or even change how you operate. This can be a great time to confront bad habits and clean up your daily routine. You could even make some big changes in your diet this year.

The eclipse cycle is affecting the areas of group affiliations and your children’s attitudes. You may find that you are drawn to causes that promote justice and freedom. This will be very active in April, May, and October. If you have older children, this may be a time of marriage or expanding the family.

Mercury will be retrograde in your career sector August 17–September 23. This will be a time when work issues come to the surface so they can be addressed and resolved. You will definitely be more outspoken about those issues.

Capricorn

December 22–January 19

Capricorns have been going through a huge time of change, shifting attitudes, and completely reimagining their relationships and career directions. This has actually been going on since 2008 and is finally coming to a close in 2023. You will still be under the influence of this change until January 2024, but you will get a big break from the push of this energy in May and June. That will give you some time to take a breath and figure out what you are going to do next. But a lot of the constant confusion is slowly coming to an end.

You will be reworking your skill set so that you are more marketable this year. This will also push you to relieve yourself of debt and other financial obligations. This could be the time to consolidate debt or refinance your home or business.

In your daily life, you are going to be improving your boundaries. At work, you will be sticking to your own job and not trying to intercede for others or even doing their work. You may feel tired and in need of more rest. This is an excellent year to improve your schedule so that you have some time for yourself. You will also have much less patience for immature people or childish activities. You will want to slow down some and have more control over what you agree to do. And you won’t mince words!

Home and family improvement will occur in the first five months of the year. This would be the perfect time to relocate, do some remodeling, or spend more time with your family. Family members are more open to resolving old family issues. Starting in May, you are looking to have more fun in your life. This can be a great time to be with your kids or to entertain your own inner child. This is a better time for traveling, meeting new people, or just taking a break from your routines.

Aquarius

January 20–February 18

This year, Pluto (the planet of transformation, releasing the past, detoxifying your system, and letting go of negative energies from the past) is entering your sign. This is a long-term event, as it will take Pluto approximately 21 years to travel through your sign. The last time Pluto was activating your sign was from 1983 through 1996. Pluto will have the greatest impact this year on those whose birthdays are in the earliest part of the sign. There will be changes in relationships, career directions, family focus, and self-improvement, as Pluto is helping you get rid of personal blocks and fears. You should feel the impact of this planet as early as April and as late as June. Those energies will slowly gain strength and get much stronger in 2024.

You are watching your finances much closer this year. You are very likely to reexamine your investments and consider utilizing a budget to keep you feeling safer. You will also want to reexamine your skill set. You may find that you need to update your skills or bring back into play a talent that you had set aside. Additionally, you will value your own time more and will be very unhappy with people who take advantage of you.

In the first half of the year, you are more open with your communications. You may want to have a greater presence on social media. You may also want to write your novel, take or teach classes to improve your life, get a new car, or even do some traveling. You are more open to new ideas and other points of view. In the latter half of the year, your focus becomes your home and family. This can be a time of remodeling or potentially relocating. For some of you, new babies or grandchildren could be entering your life. The eclipse cycle will also be re-emphasizing these themes in April, May, and October. Those will be times when new opportunities arise.

Pisces

February 19–March 20

This is going to be a big year of making decisions, improving your boundaries, focusing on your career goals, improving your relationships, and making you the focus of 2023. This activity will be ongoing for the next couple of years. You will have greater expectations for the friends and co-workers you associate with, and you’ll be much more selective about the people you choose to help. In the past, you reached out to many people who may or may not have appreciated your help and support. This time, you are going to expect people to bring their own toolbox to the rescue.

This can also be a time of setting new career goals and stepping up to take on more leadership positions. You may also want to start your own business with this strong energy. For the older folks, this can be a time of cutting back on your work hours or even considering retirement.

Relationships, both business and personal, are going through a period of re-evaluation. If you are in a happy partnership, this is a time of renewal and setting new goals for your future. If you are in a difficult relationship, you will want to get that resolved one way or the other, so that you don’t end up spending time, love, and money on something that has no future. You are wanting others to be more responsible for their own lives.

In the first half of the year, you are in a better time for money and investments. There can be many opportunities that you are encountering, and these may test how you set boundaries and goals. You may also want to spend more money on things you enjoy. In the latter half of the year, you are expressing your views more clearly. You are adding activity to your daily adventures. You may be extra-busy this year, so pay attention to your commitments so you don’t get overloaded.

This article appears in the January 2023 edition of OutSmart magazine.