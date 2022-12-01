Queer Things to Do in Houston, December 1 to 4, 2022

THURSDAY, December 1

World AIDS Day Observance at Rothko Chapel

Show support and stand in solidarity with the millions of people living with or impacted by HIV and AIDS. Attendees are invited to bring a small memento, photo, or item to place on a community altar in remembrance of those who have passed, as well as items in celebration of those living with HIV and hope for the future. Pay what you can. 8:30 a.m.

World AIDS Day at South Beach

Legacy Community Health and The Normal Anomaly Initiative present World AIDS Day 2022 at South Beach. Join us for a reflective, celebratory commemoration featuring performances by Angelina DM Trailz as well as Sevndeep, one of the headliners from Houston’s first Black Queer Music Festival. The event is free and includes a drink ticket and light bites for each guest who registers. Registration is required. 6 p.m.

We Rise Up: World AIDS Day 2022

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness presents “We Rise Up: Cultivating Resilience through Reflection, Celebration, and Rejuvenation” for World AIDS Day 2022. Visit Nouveau Antique Art Bar for an evening of reflection and celebration hosted by 102.5 FM’s Amanda Sapp, with performances by Ki’Ora Michelle, Alexxas Oasis, and beats by DJ Starfire. After the program, there will be a silent disco and photo booth from 8 to 9 p.m. Complimentary drinks and light bites will be provided. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Happy Holidaze at Numbers

Deck the halls with holiday cheer at Numbers nightclub’s Happy Holidaze, featuring artists including Tracing Paces, Ever The Wolf, and SKULLBUSTER, among others. Tickets are available in advance and at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the fun doesn’t end until midnight.

FRIDAY, December 2

Dickens on the Strand

Running through December 4, Dickens on the Strand returns for its 49th holiday season. Join the Galveston Historical Society and travel back in time to 19th-century London with parades, non-stop entertainment, and costumed characters and vendors roaming throughout the festival. Purchase holiday food and drink, Victorian-inspired crafts, clothing, holiday decorations, and other potential gifts. Be sure to read OutSmart’s tips and tricks for making the most of your Dickens weekend here.

World AIDS Day Luncheon

AIDS Foundation Houston will host its annual World AIDS Day Luncheon at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, marking 40 years of service to the Greater Houston community. The event will recognize Michael B. Mizwa, Director of Global Health at Texas Children’s Hospital and CEO of Baylor College of Medicine’s International Pediatric AIDS Initiative. There will be a special performance by John Holiday, a Houston-area native and former contestant on The Voice. Wear red. 12 p.m. Read the interview with Michael Mizwa here.

SATURDAY, December 3

Trafigura Run for the House

Come out to Sam Houston Park for the 13th Annual Trafigura Run for the House to raise money and awareness for Ronald McDonald House in Houston. USATF-certified races include the 10K and 5K run, walk, and roll. All proceeds benefit the children and families of Ronald McDonald House in the Medical Center. Those who can’t make it on the day of the race can register as a Virtual Runner and run anytime, anywhere to show your support. The first race begins at 7:55 a.m.

Block Party for World AIDS Day

Change Happens Project Force will host a Health & Wellness fair in the parking lot at Planet Fitness, located at 6102 Scott Street. Services provided include COVID-19 vaccines, STI testing including HIV screenings, general health screenings, employment resources, and ACA health insurance navigation. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Doors: A Tenant Art Show

Visit Silver Street Studios to see the new exhibition Open Doors, created by the artist tenants at Silver Street. The exhibition runs through January 10.

The Club Xcess Experience

Visit Numbers nightclub for the Club Xcess reunion, featuring A Split Second returning live in concert. General admission is $30, and the VIP Meet and Greet is $60 and includes a free poster. Doors open at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, December 4

Bar Boheme Drag Show Brunch

Enjoy a delicious brunch, live DJ, and drag show starting at 10:45 a.m. Cover is $35 per person, and includes access to the brunch buffet and the show. Reservations required.

Retox Sunday

Visit the Ripcord for some Sunday pop, Latin, and house music. DJ Stupid Bitch spins tracks starting at 4 p.m., before DJ White Jacket and DJ Adam Madi take over at 10 p.m.

Country Sundays at Neon Boots

Visit Neon Boots for some real boot-scootin’ boogie. No cover. 5 p.m. to midnight.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)