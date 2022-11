Actor T. J. Newton joined audience members at the [email protected] party after the November 3 performance of The Secret of My Success. Held in the Hobby Center lobby and co-hosted by OutSmart Magazine, [email protected] was hosted by Carmina Vavra. Guests mixed and mingled while enjoying free lite bites and a cash bar. The next [email protected] event is for Mary Poppins on December 15. Hope to see you there!