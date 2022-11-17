Queer Things to Do in Houston, November 17 to 20, 2022

THURSDAY, November 17

The Great American Smokeout Health Fair

Visit the Montrose Center for fun activities and giveaways as well as resources to help you or your loved ones quit smoking. The Health Fair is hosted by members of the Houston Health Department’s Texas Gulf Coast Asthma Coalition, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Montrose Center, and the Texas Department of State Health Services. 6-9 p.m.

tinyurl.com/4c28e3zc

Lazarus House at Axelrad

Celebrate 20 years of Lazarus House serving the Houston community with a happy hour at Axelrad. There are early bird drinks tickets and a raffle for stellar gifts from kitchen appliances to baskets of booze. Looking for the perfect gift for someone hard to shop for? Make a donation in their name to Lazarus House this holiday season. 5-8 p.m.

tinyurl.com/yn4vbuty

FRIDAY, November 18

A Christmas Carol at the Alley

A Christmas Carol begins previews at the Alley Theatre, bringing the classic story of Scrooge to the stage once again. This adaptation by Rob Melrose combines magical illusion and music to retell the story of Dickens’s original novella. The show officially opens on December 1, 2022 but you can enjoy reduced admission prices until then.

tinyurl.com/42d2xu6u

Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical Opening Night

The Garden Theatre presents Cruel Intentions at the MATCH, featuring the musical hits of Christina Aguilera, Boyz II Men, and more. Based on the film featuring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the musical pulls audiences into a cruel game with only one rule: never fall in love. The musical runs through November 27. 8 p.m.

tinyurl.com/43fpkjvd

Slay Down the Law Drag Show

U.N.I.T.E. hosts Slay Down the Law, a court-themed drag show, at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law at 4 p.m. on Friday. Several local performers will appear in the school’s Moot Court Room. Proceeds benefit The Mahogany Project and Save Our Sisters United, Inc., both organizations assist trans people of color in Houston. U.N.I.T.E. is a student organization focusing on the LBGTQIA+ community. It encourages equality and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community at TSU and in the legal profession. The public is welcome to attend and can obtain free tickets here.

tinyurl.com/h6karte8

SATURDAY, November 19

Queerceañera! – Juntes – Queer Latinx Festival

LOUD Houston will celebrate community and chosen family at Queerceañera! with free food and drinks, entertainment including DJ MLE and local drag artists, and raffles and prizes for the best–dressed. The event, which will take place at Curtain Call (530 Texas Avenue #2737), is free with the option to RSVP ahead of time. 7 p.m.

tinyurl.com/5n6brubk

Dear Marsha – Trans, Gifted and Black

Dear Marsha is a performance and visual art event featuring local Black TQLGBIA+ individuals. The event is presented in collaboration with The Mahogany Project, Save Our Sisters United, and Stages as part of Black Trans Empowerment Week. At Stages. 6 p.m.

tinyurl.com/navu5tfk

Underworld’s Monthly Bash at Numbers

Attend Underworld’s Goth Prom at Numbers Nightclub. The event is 18+ with a $15 cover. The prom king and queen will be announced at midnight, and there will be vendors downstairs. 9 p.m.

tinyurl.com/h2s4w4ne

SUNDAY, November 20

Six at The Hobby Center

Visit the Hobby Center to see Broadway-hit SIX before it closes on Sunday. The musical shows the six wives of Henry VII as they leap off the pages of our history books and become contemporary pop icons. The Tony Award-winning musical is a “celebration of 21st century girl power.” Shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

tinyurl.com/2np3w6zk

Pride Market

Pride Market is back at Pearl Bar Houston and free for all vendors. Featuring art, food, clothes, home goods, and jewelry from LGBTQ vendors, this market is made even better by the happy hour going on inside Pearl Bar during the event and drink specials all night afterwards. 3-8 p.m.

tinyurl.com/mrxr52d4

Troy Montes Michie: “Rock of Eye”

The El Paso-born artist’s first museum solo exhibit, “Rock of Eye” features installations, collages, and drawings. A new addition is Was the Beautiful Woman in the Mirror of the Water You or Me?, a 2022 collage piece that spans forty feet in length. At the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Through January 29, 2023. Free.

tinyurl.com/bdf9z9ea