“SIX” Scores a Ten in Houston

SIX, the new touring show presented by Memorial Hermann Broadway Across America at the Hobby Center, is as much fun as you can have when people are singing about being beheaded and otherwise abused by a lout of a husband.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with costumes by Gabriella Slade, the show’s premise is simple. Henry VIII’s six wives get together and have a contest to see which woman suffered the most while married to the king. Each woman recounts her struggles as Queen through song. The audience will decide the winner with a round of applause.

Given that two were brutally beheaded, two more were unjustly divorced and discarded, another died in childbirth, and only one survived her marriage, there’s lots of musical misery to choose from.

The show was an instant hit on Broadway. It won 23 awards during the 2021/2022 season. Among them was a Tony Award® for Best Original Score and a nod from the Outer Critics Circle for Best Musical.

“The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT” cast album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and scored more than six million streams in the first month.

Translation: everyone really, really liked the show.

The touring production is no less appealing. Filled with high-energy performances and pitch-perfect singing, SIX is wonderfully cast. All of the women were on point, but three especially stood out.

Gerianne Pérez, as Catherine of Aragon, is suitably strong and forceful. Her song, “No Way,” is a rocking tune with a bit of salsa influence that recounts her long devotion to Henry. It opens the contest. When he decides to divorce her, her response is “no way!” It sets a high bar for the other wives to match.

Amina Faye appears as Jane Seymour, the only wife that Henry truly loved. And the only wife that loved him. She sings “Heart of Stone,” a ballad that’s the most romantic of the show’s songs. Faye has a voice that sends shivers down the spine.

And Terica Marie portrays Anna of Cleves, who’s rejected by Henry for not being beautiful. Instead of feeling bad, she remembers that she’s the Queen of the castle and enjoys the privileges that brings her. She sings “Get Down,” a funky, anti-pity-party tune. Marie expertly growls and purrs her way through “Get Down.”

The dialogue and lyrics are cleverly littered with references to contemporary culture and social media. Jane Seymour talks about her “profile picture” (her official portrait), while Anne Bolyne sings “Sorry, not sorry” and “LOL … Go to hell,” for example. On the opening night of the Houston run, one actor even gave a shout-out to the world-champion Astros!

SIX has only one set, a half-circle of panels that line the back of the stage. Clever usage of lights transforms it from a neon-lit disco to a somber, intimate chamber. The show’s small group of musicians are on stage and at times, they interact with the actors.

Performed without intermission, SIX is a satisfying, uplifting experience for the audience. Smart lyrics and dialogue, rousing music, great costumes, and a half dozen of the best Broadway voices currently performing make SIX an engaging, must-see show.

WHAT: SIX

WHEN: Now through November 20.

WHERE: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

INFO: Broadway Across America, 713.315.2400

