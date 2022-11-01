Unsinkable Talent

New York City is abuzz about Titanique, the off-Broadway musical parody of the 1997 movie Titanic. The show is also a love letter to Celine Dion, whose contribution to the soundtrack of the blockbuster movie, “My Heart Will Go On,” is equally as famous as the diva herself. A hit show about a hit movie featuring a hit song (and songstress) seems like a hat on a hat on a hat of hits. It has been so successful that it has extended its run multiple times and is now moving to a larger venue.

This titanic-sized feat for any off-Broadway show in the Big Apple can all be traced back to Houston’s homegrown, multi-talented Tye Blue, who co-authored and directed Titanique. “The show’s success has been a great surprise, but also expected. Because of the response to the many iterations of the show when it was in development, we knew that people would like it if we could get a proper rehearsal and some publicity,” says Blue, reflecting on the long journey to getting Titanique on the stage.

Blue, 42, was born in Richmond, southwest of Houston. Eventually he moved to Needville with his family, where he attended Needville High School. An active kid in student organizations like speech, debate, and theater, Blue focused primarily on playing the saxophone. After graduating, he attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston to study music with a focus on saxophone.