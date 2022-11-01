Drawn to the Art

The curious machinations of queer artist Mark Ponder’s mind are on full display this month at Bill Arning Exhibitions in Montrose. Titled Non-Normative, the exhibit showcases 32 hyper-realistic and introspective graphite-on-paper drawings that have coursed through Ponder’s imagination in recent years.

“These drawings are emotional journaling, so to speak. ‘Non-normative’ is a word that my therapist taught me. It’s a word that gave me empowerment with feeling weird and not normal,” Ponder says. “The drawings were created over three years. They’re more or less like meditations. I’m basically reflecting and processing things, and then my hands just kind of stayed busy with the pencil during the thought process.”

Ponder describes this collection as a way of getting ideas off of his chest. “By drawing, I can acknowledge my inner thoughts and write it down. And once I do that, the idea is no longer in my head, and then I can revisit that idea from a more objective point of view.”

Images of wrestlers, fun-house mirrors, and a cheer team are all part of the collection—one that art curator Bill Arning is more than excited to show.

“I’ve been a fan of Mark Ponder, and over the years I’ve bought a lot of his pieces from shows. He’s such a unique art maker, and he is focused on autobiographical drawings that have a lot of dark under- belly—psychological overtones of these things that he uncovered from his sex life and psychotherapy. They are absolutely fascinating to me, and I really cannot think of another artist who’s quite as dedicated to that way of working. He plumbs his interior depths in a way that is funny, surreal— sometimes laugh-out-loud funny. But then, we also start looking at his take on gender roles, who he is, and what his process is. It’s a gallows humor,” Arning muses.

Three years might seem like a long time to create a show, but not when you learn that a few of the drawings took him 150 hours to create. For Ponder, a teacher at Kinder High School for the Performing Arts, it was something that helped him get through the brunt of the pandemic by staying focused on his own journey of self-discovery.

“You’ll see cartoons, karate, cheerleading, sister dynamics, and family memories. The collection is like a web that has a linear narrative,” Ponder says.