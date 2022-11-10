Queer Things to Do In Houston, November 10-13, 2022

THURSDAY, November 10

Houston Cinema Arts Festival

Head out to Mo’ Better Brews for the Houston Cinema Arts Festival kickoff party. 5 to 11 p.m. on Thursday. The festival’s first feature screening is The Inspection, (seen above) an autobiographical film by Elegance Bratton. (See our interview with Bratton here.) The film follows Ellis French, a young, gay Black man who joins the Marines after being rejected by his mother. 8 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The festival continues through November 17 at various locations around Houston. LGBTQ themed films on the schedule include Will-o’-the-Wisp, from Portuguese filmmaker João Pedro Rodrigues, and the documentary Sirens from director Rita Baghdadi.

tinyurl.com/p4rjt6y8

Troy Montes: “Rock of Eye”

The El Paso-born artist’s first museum solo exhibit, “Rock of Eye” features installations, collages, and drawings. A new addition is Was the Beautiful Woman in the Mirror of the Water You or Me?, a 2022 collage piece that spans forty feet in length. At the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Through January 29, 2023. Free.

tinyurl.com/bdf9z9ea

Pearl Bar Steak Night and Drag Bingo

Visit Pearl Bar for dinner and entertainment. Have a plate of steak before DJ Raqqcity starts spinning tracks. Steak night begins at 6 p.m., bingo starts at 9 p.m., DJ Raqqcity starts at at 11 p.m.

tinyurl.com/yj5af6y8

FRIDAY, November 11

Chaka Khan in Concert

With five decades of success and ten Grammy Awards to her credit, Chaka Khan is the undisputed Queen of Funk. In her early days in the 1970s, Khan was the lead singer for successful funk band Rufus. Later she crossed over to R&B where she worked with rappers and pop stars. Her hits include “Ain’t Nobody,” “I Feel for You,” and “Tell Me Something Good.” Expect to hear hits from every era of her career. Arena Theatre, 8:30 p.m.

tinyurl.com/37tmm6xf

BUDDY’s Veterans Day Event

Visit BUDDY’s Houston for a drag show hosted by Marsha Fellow and Patrick Crane. The event benefits Camp Hope with PTSD Foundation of America and features a 50/50 raffle. 6 p.m.

tinyurl.com/5yn89vrx

The Wreckers at Houston Grand Opera

The Wreckers, an opera by bisexual composer Dame Ethel Smyth, closes at Houston Grand Opera on Friday. This HGO original production is the first ever full-scale production of the 1906 opera. 7:30 p.m. $25 and up.

tinyurl.com/bdwpp85t

SATURDAY, November 12

Evening of Soul with Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills

Few women have contributed to the lexicon of drag anthems as the trio of Patti La Belle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills. The trio has been touring together in what can only be described as a super-concert. Originally scheduled for February 2022, ticket holders from that event are valid for this performance. Smart Financial Centre in Sugarland. 8 p.m.

tinyurl.com/2p82rwp7

(w)Hole: Grief. Apology. Healing

(w)Hole: Grief. Apology. Healing, an audiovisual exhibition featuring six Houston-based visual artists, opens at the Jung Center. Visitors are encouraged to bring their phones and personal headphones to the gallery to scan QR codes next to the works of art and listen to recordings of original stories that accompany each painting. Meet the artists at a reception on Saturday at 5 p.m. See the show Monday through Saturday. Free.

tinyurl.com/yhpfv3tc

SUNDAY, November 13

Rina Sawayama at White Oak

The Japanese British queer singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama comes to Houston to take the stage with a heavy dose of new tunes from her just released Hold the Girl. White Oak Music Hall. 8 p.m.

tinyurl.com/2aw2e54y

Montrose Family Feud

Visit Buddy’s Houston for a lively game of Family Feud, Montrose edition. Presented by Mr. Gay Pride Houston Shawn Michaels, the event benefits PWA Holiday Charities. Social at 1 p.m.; show at 2 p.m.

tinyurl.com/2p9ddz5s