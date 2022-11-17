Front Page NewsNewsPolitics
WATCH: Another Round of Anti-Trans Bathroom Rules
Frisco ISD to discuss proposed anti-trans bathroom use policies.
Frisco Independent School District is set to discuss proposed anti-trans bathroom rules and policies. If they are passed, students and school staff will have to abide by the new bathroom rules. Frisco is near the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
WHAT TO READ NEXT: A Texas School District Restricts Personal Pronoun Choice
A Texas School District Restricts Personal Pronoun Choice
Comments