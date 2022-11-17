Front Page NewsNewsPolitics

WATCH: Another Round of Anti-Trans Bathroom Rules

Frisco ISD to discuss proposed anti-trans bathroom use policies.

November 17, 2022
Frisco Independent School District is set to discuss proposed anti-trans bathroom rules and policies. If they are passed, students and school staff will have to abide by the new bathroom rules. Frisco is near the Dallas/Fort Worth area. 

