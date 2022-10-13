Queer Things to Do in Houston, October 13 to 16, 2022

THURSDAY, October 13

Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle “Reunion” Luncheon

Memorial Hermann Foundation will host seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight for an onstage interview at their annual luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel. The luncheon raises funds for early detection and outreach programs at the Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Care Center at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. 11 a.m.

Menil Collection’s Party in the Park

The Menil Collection’s festive annual fundraiser, Party in the Park, spotlights the museum’s outdoor sculptures, green spaces, and neighborhood. The soirée features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, multiple food stations, as well as live entertainment. All proceeds directly support the Menil’s operations. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, October 14

Out for Good

Join the Montrose Center for LGBTQ Houston’s annual gala dinner and inspiring program in celebration of National Coming Out Day. This year’s gala, hosted by KHOU-TV’s Deborah Duncan, honors Linda Morales, the Center’s 2022 LGBTQ Community Vision Award recipient. VIP reception at 6 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. After-party to follow.

More of You: Group Exhibition

Anya Tish Gallery presents a group exhibition of international and regional artists in collaboration with the FotoFest Biennial 2022, including LGBTQ artist Brooke DiDonato. Opens at 5:30 p.m.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Selena

Experience Selena’s music in a live, multi-sensory musical experience. This Selena tribute show will be held at The Astorian in the gentle glow of candlelight. Shows at 7:30 and 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, October 15

Pearl Bar’s Nine-Year Anniversary Party

Houston’s only lesbian bar—one of just 21 left in the nation—is home to a wide variety of events including weekly drag-king shows, nationally known LGBTQ DJs, and a queer farmers market on the patio. 4216 Washington Ave.

Integrative Writing Workshops for Teens

Aimed at LGBTQ teens between 13 and 18, two award-winning writers will offer a free writing workshop at the Montrose Center to foster collective healing during the pandemic and encourage writing as a holistic and sustainable practice. 1:00–5:30 p.m.

Kids in the Casa with Crafts: Encanto

Join Encanto characters Mirabel, Isabela, and Dolores for a sing-and-dance-along at Discovery Green. Disney’s Encanto was led by Stephanie Beatriz, a bisexual actress, The event will feature arts, crafts (while supplies last) and activities inspired by history, culture, art, music, and architecture. 1:30–3 p.m.

Happy Days by Samuel Beckett

Enjoy free beer and Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days produced by The Catastrophic Theatre. The performance is pay-what-you-can and features actors Tamarie Cooper, Jason Nodler, and Greg Dean. 8 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston: Kings, Queens, and a Pair of Aces

Don’t miss this crowd-pleasing concert from Pride Chorus Houston at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. They will be singing their way through some all-time greatest hits and songs by iconic duos that audiences will know and love. 8:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, October 16

Houston Gaymers at the Renaissance Festival

Join the Houston Gaymers, an organization that provides a safe space for the LGBTQ community and fellow gamers, as they visit the Texas Renaissance Festival. They have discounted tickets available and will meet at the festival entrance at 10 a.m.

Fall 2022 Interfaith Environmental Stewardship

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invite Houstonians of all faiths to join them to care for the shared environment at the Willow Waterhole Greenspace ahead of MusicFest. Tools and supplies provided. 1:30–4:30 p.m.





