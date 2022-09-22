Queer Things to Do, September 22 to 25, 2022

THURSDAY, September 22

Ain’t Misbehavin’

Theatre Under The Stars pays tribute to the music of Fats Waller and the Black artists of the Harlem Renaissance with Ain’t Misbehavin’. The production of this Tony Award-winning musical features gender-fluid actor/singer David LaMarr, who talked with OutSmart about expanding their character’s gender pronouns from he to he/she/they. Thursday’s opening-night performance is at 7:30 p.m. The Ain’t Misbehavin’ [email protected] performance is set for Thursday, September 29, with a post-show reception hosted by OutSmart and the Broadway Beauty of Texas, Regina Thorne-DuBois.The show continues through October 2.

Good Vibrations

Join the Houston ballet for opening night of the world premiere of Good Vibrations by Arthur Pita. Also on the bill is Red Earth by Stanton Welch and The Letter V by Mark Morris. The opening-night show is at 7:30 p.m., with added performances through October 2. Check out our story on out choreographer Arthur Pita.

Rock of Eye Opening Reception

Queer visual artist Troy Montes-Michie’s new exhibit Rock of Eye opens at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. The El Paso’s artist’s solo show focuses on classic Black male fashion-model images. Attend the opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on September 22; the exhibit continues through January 29, 2023.

FRIDAY, September 23

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Houston with a live cast performance at White Oak Music Hall. This is an all-ages performance by the Royal Mystic Order of Chaos, who performed the shadow-cast version of the show from 2012 until River Oaks Theater shut its doors. The profits from the event will go toward rebooting the CHAOS cast and other programming to preserve the River Oaks Theater.

Off the Wall: Danielle Dean

Join Danielle Dean for an opening-night discussion of Death Drive, a new installation in the Off the Wall program. Enjoy light refreshments while hearing from the artist (seen above). 5 to 7 p.m. at the Moody Center for the Arts, Brochstein Pavilion on Rice University campus. Free.

LGBT Sip & Pitch Friday

The National Lesbian and Gay Chamber of Commerce will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring some of their Latinx & Hispanic LGBTBE suppliers. You can informally present information about your business to a panel of experts and fellow business owners for positive, constructive feedback and new ideas. The event will occur virtually from 2 to 5 p.m., and those interested in pitching their business and receiving feedback can fill out a short online application in advance.

SATURDAY, September 24

Houston Transgender Unity Banquet

This year’s Houston Transgender Unity Banquet will be at the Doubletree Intercontinental Airport Hotel. Stef M. Shuster (seen above) is the featured speaker. As the largest transgender community event in Houston, the banquet is a chance to celebrate community accomplishments and raise awareness about future goals. Presented by the Houston Transgender Unity Committee, the banquet raises funds for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Montrose Center Health Fair: Cruising in the City

Visit the Montrose Center from 3 to 8 p.m. for a health fair complete with vendors, door prizes, food, vaccinations, and more. Staff members will be present to provide information about services they offer. Free.

FotoFest Biennial 2022 Grand Opening

Visit Silver Street, Winter Street, and Spring Street Studios from 8 to 11 p.m. for the grand opening of the FotoFest Biennial, featuring several exhibitions with work from LGBTQ artists including Laura Aguilar.

SUNDAY, September 25



Voter Registration Drive

Visit Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church to register to vote ahead of the November elections. Bring a Texas drivers license or state-issued identification to register to vote—or, if you don’t have those, register to vote using the last four numbers of your Social Security number. The registration drive is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gaymer’s Fundraising Car Wash

Visit Buddy’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get your car washed for a $10 minimum donation. Proceeds go to Houston Gaymers, a community group for LGBTQ gamers, and their charity initiatives which include local LGBTQ shelters as well as the Texas Children’s Hospital.