Out For Good: LGBTQ Houston’s Premier Annual Gala – Pt. II

Long-time community activist Linda Morales was honored at the Montrose Center’s Out for Good gala. Morales was introduced by her friend Juan R. Palomo, a former reporter for the Houston Post newspaper who was outed during his tenure there. Some 530 guests attended the gala, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, former Out for Good honorees Dina Jacobs, Dalton DeHart, and the first openly transgender judge appointed in the world, Judge Phyllis Frye. Several local politicos attended including Houston City Council Member Robert Gallegos, Houston City Council Member At-Large David Robinson, Pasadena City Council Member Jonathan Estrada, former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, and former At-Large City Council Member Amanda Edwards. Among the many corporations represented at the gala were H-E-B, Bank of America, Houston Methodist, OutReach United, and Regions Bank.