Elton John Cancels Houston Concert

Our media partner, KHOU, reports that Elton John has canceled his Houston concert because of the Astros playoff games. The concert was scheduled to be at Minute Maid Park on November 4, 2022, which is where the Astros will be playing.

The tour, titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, has only one other Texas stop on the schedule, San Antonio on October 29, 2022. After that, fans will have to go out of state or out of the country to see the music superstar.

If you had tickets to the show, check with your point of purchase. Refunds will be processed by November 18. If you have questions, send an email to [email protected].

