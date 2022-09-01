SIGN OUT: Time to Be a Leader

September begins a long period of retrogrades that will last through mid-February of 2023. First, Mercury is already retrograde as the month begins. Mercury will be direct by October 9, and Mars goes retrograde from October 13–February 18. Mercury will be retrograde from December 24–January 27. Fall and winter will be the time to review, take care of unfinished tasks, and assess previous choices.

With Mercury retrograde in Libra and Virgo, we are reviewing our relationships and routines, or lack of them. Mars, our planet of protection and anger, has entered Gemini. Normally, Mars spends about 40 days in any sign, but it will stay in Gemini for the next seven months! The mutable signs of Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces will be the most impacted. Not having much patience and putting yourself first are all part of Mars traveling through Gemini. The Mars retrograde may also bring back some of the nation’s old enemies and cause public unrest. We will all need to be more aware of our surroundings.

Good days this month are September 1, 2, 11, 18, 20, 26, 27, and 28. Difficult days are September 8, 9, 10, 16, and 24.

ARIES (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

You are working to create more order in your life. You continue to be busy—and maybe too busy! This month is a super time to get back on a healthier eating and exercise program. You remain open to new opportunities and ways to make your life more fun. You will hear from old partners and friends this month. Relationships take on a stronger role by mid-month. If you are having problems, this is the time to work them out. If your partnership is good, this is a great time to strengthen that bond. The desire to broaden your perspective through education remains strong through October.

TAURUS (Apr. 20 – May 20)

The intensity level of life has been turned down a bit this month. However, you are still feeling pressure to create more freedom and turn your passion into something more marketable. You are in a creative time where changes are easier to make. You will be reviewing the way you use your resources and talents to make your life better! You may have more impulsive spending this month as you focus on what’s best for you. If you have children, this should be a better time to interact with them. By the end of the month, you are back to making your daily routines more effective and fruitful.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21)

With Mars in your sign now through March 25, you are going to be more restless, defensive, and ready to jump at opportunities. This may affect your sleep. Mars’ vigor does best if you have a physical way to utilize that energy. This would be a super time to improve your eating and exercise routines. You will be more direct with others, and they will also be more direct with you. Difficult relationships could be very volatile, but good partnerships can benefit from this time, as there is a need to recapture those “old feelings” from a time when you weren’t overloaded with responsibilities. With your ruler, Mercury, being retrograde, you will be more comfortable with the past. You are feeling a bit lighter by the end of the month.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22)

Despite the retrogrades, you continue to be busy. Your career arena remains very positive as opportunities come your way. It’s an excellent time for you to teach, go to school, and connect to a larger audience of people. This is a great month to reconnect with the past—maybe even a lost family member—and revive your personal story. You continue to work on reducing debt and making the most of your talents. By the end of the month, you are working on making your home a more comfortable and safe place. This would be a great time to take care of projects you have been avoiding. Rushing won’t help things, so slow down and be in the moment.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Some of the tensions of last month have subsided, but you are still feeling pressured. You have been determining whether to maintain or leave some current relationships. You are looking for more freedom of expression, so others’ expectations can feel very restrictive. This month you are paying more attention to marketing your skills to a larger audience. Budgets, investments, and improving your skills are all a part of this energy. By the end of the month, you are working on improving your daily routines. Finally, home and family are still a big part of your focus. Set boundaries and determine what’s best for you!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept.22)

Happy Birthday to the Virgoans! This is your personal yearly cycle where you review the past year and make determinations about where you are going this year. With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde through October 9, you are taking longer than usual to reassess the past. There may be projects that you have been avoiding that need to be finished. You will be paying more attention to your health and personal routines later in the month. Your career area is going to be very active for the next six months. You may be fed up with your old position and ready to do something on your own. You may want to take on a leadership position where you can improve the processes. Get your exercise routine going to help this energy find a positive outlet in your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

As the month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat. You are more sensitive to your environment, and may need more time to yourself. Mercury is retrograde in your sign as the month begins—a time to review the past and take care of unfinished tasks. Old friends and lovers may also show up as well. Nevertheless, this continues to be a great time for partnerships, both business and personal. You may feel alone and unappreciated in your current situation as you sacrifice to make ends meet. Don’t give too much of yourself away!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 21)

The intensity of the last month is calming down some. You have been feeling the need to set some boundaries with family, friends, and clients. Some of you are continuing to reassess your long-term plans. This could be a time to pull back, retire, or just move off the grid. Your family is aging, and you may need to step in and take a bigger role there. Friends can be very helpful in these times, but you will need to ask! You may be projecting a sense of inner confidence even when you don’t feel it. Demanding and restrictive relationships need repair or they may come to an end in October or November. For healthier relationships, this is an excellent time to remember the good times when you first got together. By the end of the month, you are ready for rest and retreat, maybe at a lake or on the beach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22 – Dec. 21)

Past and present relationships are the most active area in your chart through the end of March 2023. Those of you in good relationships will need some time to bond and reconnect. Difficult relationships will need resolution, one way or the other. You will have more energy and will not be very patient, as your survival impulses are very strong. You may want to increase physical activities as well. Career energy remains strong, and you may hear from past clients, co-workers, and even lovers. The latter part of the month is better for connecting with friends and community associations. Pay attention to your boundaries and what’s best for you. Be reasonable about your expectations!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

You are reviewing your career path this month as you take a deeper look at where you are and where you want to be. You are also evaluating work habits, so your impatience with co-workers may show through your normally controlled exterior. Home and family takes on a deeper meaning for you, and that impacts your career goals. You are rethinking your long-term plans, and may be choosing to opt out early! Financial issues remain strong, but they are not as concerning as they were last month. You continue to redefine who you are, and that makes career and relationship decisions more difficult.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

The pressure you have been feeling for the last six weeks is easing. You are looking at your personal goals, and of course rethinking career and family goals as well. This is a better month to address that, as you are more willing to look at your own darker motives. This can be a good time for therapy, or just working on things yourself. You are speaking up more, and not just hoping that being a good example will make others cooperate. You are looking at your finances and getting rid of debt. Your energies are lighter at the end of the month—a good time to get out of town and expand your horizons.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

The universe focuses you on home and family for the next few months. You will want to make your home a more comfortable and safe place by remodeling or even downsizing to something more manageable. With family, old issues will come to the surface. You may be expected to show up and rescue them from themselves. If you do, you will come in with your own solutions that might not make everyone happy! You are not willing to be passive in these situations. This activity may continue through the end of March 2023. You will be more direct with everyone in your life, and personal and romantic relationships are very important this month. You want to enjoy a greater level of intimacy, and this is a great time to be doing that.

