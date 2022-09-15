Queer Things to Do, September 15 to September 18

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

THURSDAY, September 15

Montrose Idol, Season 2

Do you have what it takes to be the Montrose Idol? Auditions start September 15 and continue every Thursday for three weeks. At stake is a $1,500 cash prize. The blind auditions are hosted by Marsha Mellow with three celebrity judges Chevelle Brooks, Frankie Saenz, and ‘American Idol,’ Season 12 alum Vincent Powell. Want to participate? Contact [email protected]. 10 p.m. at Rebar.

LGBTQ Community-Inspired Art Project Visit Benny Thunders from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to participate in a community art project led by Arista Elisabet. As she finishes three new murals, she’ll be accepting small, meaningful items from the public to be permanently sealed into the heart of one mural.

FRIDAY, September 16

Beso Queer Latin Night

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Pearl Bar Houston’s Beso Queer Latin Night, with DJs Von Kiss (seen above) and Melissa Renee Garcia playing reggaeton, cumbia, merengue, and more. No cover before 9 p.m.; $5 cover after 9.

The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute

Visit Miller Outdoor Theatre for The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute starring Rainere Martin, direct from Las Vegas. Presented by H-E-B, audiences can sing and dance along to iconic Summer hits like “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.” 8 p.m. Free.

Urban Impressions Opening Reception

Visit the Moody Center for the Arts for the opening reception of Urban Impressions: Experiencing the Global Contemporary Metropolis. The exhibition focuses on the overarching and shared aspects of urban life. The free reception is 6 to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, September 17

Lovie Olivia: Arc Hive

Interdisciplinary queer artist Lovie Olivia presents Arc Hive, her new exhibit at Lawndale Art Center. Olivia examines the narratives of Black Americans, social unrest, and other often-untold stories through her work. The exhibit continues through December 10. The free Saturday opening reception is 6 to 8 p.m.

Monkeypox and COVID Vaccination Drive

Visit Buddy’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive the monkeypox vaccine and the latest COVID-19 booster, all for free.

Chamber Day with the 1940 Air Terminal Museum

Join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for Chamber Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum. Spend the day checking out planes parked on the airplane ramp, as well as vehicles from a local car club. Learn about Houston’s aviation history on a guided tour, and attend a presentation by a local historian. Chamber members and their guests get free admission.

Houston Jazz Festival

Enjoy a night of jazz at the Houston Jazz Festival at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Presented by Houston Jazz Collective, the concert features several acclaimed jazz artists including gay activist Nellie McKay, whose music has focused on LGBTQ love. 8 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY, September 18

Peter Pan

The Houston Ballet presents the final weekend of Peter Pan at the Wortham Theater Center, complete with spectacular flying sequences, giant puppets, and daring sword fights. The show was choreographed by Trey McIntyre, an openly gay artist recently featured in OutSmart. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25 and up.

Transficciones: Naomi Campbell and Casa Roshel

The Big Queer Picture Show and MECA partner to present a double feature of Latin American trans films. Naomi Campbell (screen shot above) follows a transgender woman who meets an immigrant who wants to have surgery to look exactly like Naomi Campbell. Casa Roshel is the story of Roshell and Lili, who run a small “transformist” club in Mexico City, where men of all ages and backgrounds come to watch, cruise, or learn how to dress in drag. 4 p.m. at Talento Bilingue de Houston. Free.

Hoochie Daddy/Hoochie Mama Shorts Party

Join Keith & Dexter at Belvedere Uptown Houston for their Hoochie Daddy/Hoochie Mama Shorts Party as the summer weather comes to a close. Cocktails, food, and beats by DJ Sean Panda (seen above), who previously won a Gayest & Greatest award.