Houston Ballet’s ‘Peter Pan’ Soars with Imagination

Houstonians wanting to zip away to Neverland need only head downtown to Wortham Center this month for Trey McIntyre’s Peter Pan, presented by the Houston Ballet.

McIntyre, the openly gay artist whom audiences will remember from his most recent work on the David Bowie-inspired Pretty Things, choreographed the show. Now in its fourth iteration on the ballet’s main season since its debut in 2002, Peter Pan is full of multigenerational charm.

Based on the popular children’s story by Sir James M. Barrie, Peter Pan follows Wendy, John, Michael, and Peter’s escape to Neverland. Told through the eyes of a child, McIntyre’s current interpretation features elaborate flying sequences, swashbuckling sword fights, giant puppets, and costumes inspired by punk fashion.

“It was important to me that the show appeal to not only children but also to the adults who are there with them,” McIntyre notes. “I think it’s a show with themes that are so universal, from the perspective of both children and adults—what it means to grow up and move away from how you experience life as a child. It’s so full of creativity. The show delights the parts of ourselves that are connected to the imagination.”