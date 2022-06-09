Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 9–12, 2022

Thursday, June 9

Out Professionals Launch

At 6 p.m., go to ReBar for the launch of the Houston chapter of Out Professionals. This new networking group will help you make meaningful connections with other LGBTQ professionals.

Lambda NextGen Happy Hour

At 6 p.m., join Lambda NextGen Houston at BUDDY’S for the organization’s June Happy Hour. Meet other young LGBTQ professionals ages 21 to 35 to connect, network, and build relationships.

Houston Dash Bingo Night

At 7 p.m., meet members of the Houston Dash women’s soccer team for a bingo night at Pearl Bar. The event kicks off the festivities for Dash’s Pride Night celebration during their game on Sunday.

Friday, June 10

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant Screening

At 7 p.m., join the Big Queer Picture Show at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for a screening of The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant. Presented on 35mm film with Houston Cinema Arts Society and Goethe Pop-Up, the German film tells the story of a successful fashion designer who abandons a sado-masochistic relationship with her female assistant to begin a love affair with a beautiful young woman.

CHEER Live

At 7:30 p.m., cast members of the hit Netflix show Cheer visit Houston for a performance at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Center.

Bearadise

At 10 p.m., Bears with beards will take over BUDDY’S for a fun night featuring go-go dancers and drink specials. The event is free, and includes free parking.

Saturday, June 11

Lacrima Christi Screening

At 10 p.m., join the Big Queer Picture Show at Project Row Houses for a screening of Lacrima Cristi. Presented in collaboration with Without architecture, there would be no Stonewall; without architecture, there would be no “brick,” the film is the third part of the tetralogy Le Corps de la Passion (The Body of the Passion, 1977–1980).

Twerk Extravaganza

At 9 a.m., join Fascet Seven and the Dumpling Dudez for a ​​fun workout followed by an after-party drag show.

Out for Education Fundraiser

At noon, join Out for Education at Axelrad for a food-truck fundraiser and social. Proceeds from the food truck Antojitos El Mercadito will go to Out for Education, which raises money to provide scholarships for Houston’s LGBTQ youth.

Montrose Makers Pride Art Market

At noon, local LGBTQ artist Crystal Murley hosts a Pride edition of Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. The event takes place in the South Beach parking lot and is family- and pet-friendly.

PRIDE: A Concert

At 8 p.m., Pride Chorus Houston presents its summer concert at the Emery/Weiner School. The LGBTQ choir’s performance will be Pride-themed and full of classic gay anthems.

Celebrations Concert

At 8 p.m., the Houston Pride Band celebrates Pride Month with a concert at MATCH. The local nonprofit LGBTQ organization is a community concert and marching band that welcomes new members without auditions.

Sunday, June 12

Boheme’s Famous Drag Brunch

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Bar Boheme hosts their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables.

Houston Dash Pride Night

At 4 p.m., the Houston Dash home-field contest against the Portland Thorns will also be the team’s annual Pride Night at PNC Stadium. The first 2,000 fans to arrive will receive a Dash Pride-themed hat. Additional programming will include a pregame panel discussion and recognition of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday Funday Vibe

At 5 p.m., wrap up your weekend with DJ Easton at BUDDY’S. DJ Easton is the founder of OUT & PROUD LIVE, Houston’s only LGBTQ-owned and -operated radio station, phone app, and website.

