Houston LGBTQ Pride Celebration – Part II

Tens of thousands gathered in downtown Houston at Pride Houston 365’s LGBTQ celebration. The 44th annual parade was led by the organization’s Pride grand marshals—Isabel Longoria, Travis Torrence, Juliann Losey, Brandon Wolf, and Hatch Jr.—a diverse group of local LGBTQ and ally leaders being spotlighted for their advocacy efforts. Because the pandemic canceled the 2020 and ’21 Pride parades, grand marshals for those two years also join the 2022 grand marshals.