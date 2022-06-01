Brandon Wolf

28 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

74, He/Him

“Being a Houston Pride marshal is the highest honor that our community bestows, and I’m very humbled that I’ve been selected for my 45 years of activism in the community. For me, Pride is our community’s opportunity to show the rest of the world that we don’t accept their negative stereotypes. Instead, we define who we are, and we are proud of who we are. It’s a time of celebrating who we are and enjoying those from outside the LGBTQ community who want to celebrate with us. With the current regressive legislation being passed in many conservative states—including the war being waged on transgender youth by the Texas governor—it’s more important than ever to be united and show that we stand for full equality.”

Known for: Researching and co-authoring the history of The Diana Foundation, frequent writer for OutSmart, photographer, community activist, and a co-founder of the Gulf Coast Archive and Museum.

Favorite cause: Hatch Jr.

Dream to change the world: Full acceptance of the LGBTQ community throughout the world

Ultimate life mission: To leave behind a robust history of the LGBTQ community.

Favorite Hashtag: #understandinggay

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.