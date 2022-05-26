Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 26–29, 2022

Thursday, May 26

Biz Connect Mixer

At 5 p.m., the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts a networking event at Railway Heights. Sponsored by Microsoft and Chamber member OG 713, the event helps LGBTQ- and ally-owned businesses connect.

UHD Thursday Night Concert Series

At 7 p.m., head downtown to Discovery Green for UH-D’s weekly Thursday Night Concert Series. This week’s event features tunes by Las Fenix, a band of sisters from Houston, and Morena Roas, a local queer singer and rapper. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Roas.

Karaoke at Michael’s Outpost

At 9 p.m., Michael’s Outpost presents karaoke hosted by Clay Howell, Viva Vidalia, and Franky Fraud.

Friday, May 27

We Demand Justice Rally

At noon, join Black Lives Matter: Houston and eight other local organizations downtown at Discovery Green to protest the NRA Convention in Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with local BLM founder Ashton P. Woods, who plans to hold the gun convention’s featured politicians accountable.

Memorial Day Weekend at Pearl Bar

At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston kicks off its Memorial Day Weekend festivities with a Friday-night set by DJ Raqqcity. The party continues on Saturday with tunes by DJ Athenz and DJ Alex D.

Adore Delano

At 11:30 p.m., it’s time to party with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Adore Delano at ReBar Houston. Hosted by Luna of the Lillies with performances by Blackberri, ONDI, and Delano, there will be a meet-and-greet available after the show.

Saturday, May 28

Show Up & Out for Texas Trans Youth

At 10 a.m., join the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) for a fundraiser that features food, drinks, and fun for the whole family. All proceeds from the event benefit TENT’s emergency relief fund, which supports families who are in crisis while navigating the fallout from Governor Greg Abbott’s attack on trans youth’s access to gender-affirming medical care. To purchase tickets, go here.

Wigs & Waffles with Alyssa Hunter

At 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Hunter performs during ReBar’s weekly Wigs & Waffles drag brunches.

Chili Cook-Off

At noon, the Space City Sisters host their second annual Chili Cook-Off at BUDDY’S. Proceeds from the event go to the Omega House hospice, and trophies will be awarded for Best Tasting and Spiciest Chili.

Look But Don’t Touch

At 9 p.m., Rachel McMillen hosts Look But Don’t Touch, a comedy showcase at Bill Arning Exhibitions. The event features a lineup of comedians including Kate Vance, Will Loden, Jessi Saldaña, and more.

Sunday, May 29

Bitch, Do You Even Brunch?

At 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s Houston presents Bitch, Do You Even Brunch? Hosted by Norvina DuBois, the event features performances by Petty Brooks, Keymiah Dupree, Alexxa Oasis, and Alexye’us Paris.

Boheme’s Famous Drag Brunch

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Bar Boheme hosts their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables.

Sunday Funday

At 6 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill kicks off its weekly Sunday Funday festivities with karaoke hosted by Kofi. At 10 p.m., Muffy Vanderbilt III hosts karaoke until the bar closes at 2 a.m.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.