Gayest & Greatest 2021: Shopping, Services, and Pets
OG 713 makes high-quality, Houston-themed apparel.
Married couple Anthony Ferrell, 37, and Alan Lett, 38, recognized that COVID-19 had caused a fundamental shift in how the American workforce dresses. With the rise of the home office, casually elegant, comfortable, quality apparel is the new 9-to-5 standard—with extra points for sexy or unusual.
So it makes perfect sense that the casual creations offered at Ferrell and Lett’s OG 713 won the Gayest & Greatest Best Men’s Clothing Store award this year.
This Houston couple met ten years ago on the Fourth of July. “There really were fireworks on that Fourth,” Farrell says with a laugh. In 2016 they tied the knot, and they now bring their unique but complementary talents to their professional enterprise.
The inspired OG 713 T-shirts are made from premium ring-spun cotton from American brands such as Bella+Canvas and Next Level. An OG 713 tee would be a great choice with shorts at an Astros game, or with jeans at a brunch. The value of these shirts is not limited to how they are made. All the tees and accessories (hats, hoodies, etc.) are printed with original illustrations from local artists. Shoppers will find stylish interpretations of local landmarks such as Astroworld, the “Be Someone” freeway bridge, and the Rothko Chapel’s Broken Obelisk sculpture.
“When Alan and I decided to launch OG 713, quality was first on our list. We wanted to make apparel that we would be proud to wear. All aspects of production fell under this objective. In addition to the finest cotton, we use a direct-to-garment printer with manufacturer-certified inks, allowing excellent reproductions of the designs,” explains Ferrell, who has 12 years of experience at Microsoft.
Most of the illustrations are the work of OG 713 creative director Lett. He has a background in design, and it serves him well. The illustrations are stunning—even sexy. “When I create a design, I do a lot of research first. It’s important to know the history of an icon or landmark before committing it to illustration. I want it to be as accurate as possible. I think people appreciate that,” Lett notes.
OG 713 retail booths can be found in the HTX Markets and at breweries, empty retail spaces, and other hot spots. “We will also have a permanent setup at the beautiful new Railway Heights Market at I-10 and Washington Avenue in the Heights,” Farrell adds with a smile. “We can’t wait to see what will happen there!”
Marketing and communications guru Austin Staton was visiting a local market when he noticed a few OG 713 designs. He wound up ordering T-shirts and hoodies for his clients, over and over again.
“As a native Houstonian, the Houston-centric designs initially caught my eye,” Staton says. “After learning more about OG 713, it’s clear that Anthony and Alan understand our city and culture. And their knowledge and passion for our diverse community is truly embodied in all of the work they do.”
For more info, visit og713.com.
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Astrologer
Lilly Roddy
Finalists: Kevin Casey, Varina Rush
Best Women’s Clothing Store
Donna’s Boutique
Finalists: Macy’s, Tootsie’s
Best Men’s Clothing Store
OG 713
Finalists: King Underwear, Macy’s
Best Online Clothing Store
Hyphen
Finalists: King Underwear, OG 713
Best Copy/Print Shop
Copy.com
Best Place to Buy Erotic Playthings
The Montrose Forge
Finalists: Discount Video, Eagle Trading Co., Erotic Cabaret, Megaflixx
Best Place to Buy Eyewear
The Eye Gallery
Finalists: Eye Contact, Eye to Eye, Montrose Eye Care, Spectacles On Montrose
Best Face-Mask Designs
Davis Duo Design
Finalist: OG 713
Best Specialty Food Store
Phoenicia Specialty Foods
Finalists: Central Market, Spec’s, Trader Joe’s
Best Grocery Store
H-E-B
Finalists: Central Market, Kroger, Whole Foods
Best Place to Buy/Rent a Costume
CostumeWorx
Finalist: Erotic Cabaret
Best Jewelry Store
Tenenbaum Jewelers
Finalists: Diamonds Direct, Silverlust, Zadok Jewelers
Best Liquor Store
Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
Finalist: Total Wine & More
Best Creative Agency
Mad Hat Maven Creative
Finalists: Connect the Dots, Refuge Marketing
Best Funeral Professional
Jovon Alfon B. Tyler
Finalist: Leslie Bonnie
Best Medical Billing Service
EZee Therapy Solutions
Best Thrift Store
Out of the Closet
Finalists: Blue Bird Circle, The Cottage Shop, The Guild Shop, 1735 Resale
PETS
Best Female Veterinarian
Kristy Kyle
Finalists: Daniele Rosser, Abigail Watkins
Best Male Veterinarian
Eric Cagle
Finalists: Jeff Chalkey, Richard Clive, James Longoria
Best Place to Adopt a Pet
BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions
Finalists: Friends For Life, Houston SPCA, Juno’s Hope
Best Doggie Day Care
Wag’n World
Finalists: Best Little Doghouse in Texas, The Dog House Pet Salon, Happy Puppy, Jackson’s Place
Best Pet Emergency-Care Center
Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists
Finalists: Urban Animal Veterinary Hospital, Vergi 24/7
Best Pet Grooming Service
Aussie Pet Mobile
Finalists: Dog House Pet Salon,
Table of Love, Wag’n World
Best Pet Walking and Pet Sitting Service
Erin Kidwell
Finalists: Robert Carrasco, Over to Rovers
Best Pet Food
NULO
Finalists: FreshPet, Science Diet, Nutro, Stella & Chewy
Best Pet Treats
BakedBones
Finalist: Three Dog Bakery
Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies
NaturalPawz
Finalists: PetSmart, Quality Feed & Garden
For a full list of winners, go here.
This article appears in the October 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.
Comments