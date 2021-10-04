Gayest & Greatest 2021: Shopping, Services, and Pets









Married couple Anthony Ferrell, 37, and Alan Lett, 38, recognized that COVID-19 had caused a fundamental shift in how the American workforce dresses. With the rise of the home office, casually elegant, comfortable, quality apparel is the new 9-to-5 standard—with extra points for sexy or unusual.

So it makes perfect sense that the casual creations offered at Ferrell and Lett’s OG 713 won the Gayest & Greatest Best Men’s Clothing Store award this year.

This Houston couple met ten years ago on the Fourth of July. “There really were fireworks on that Fourth,” Farrell says with a laugh. In 2016 they tied the knot, and they now bring their unique but complementary talents to their professional enterprise.

The inspired OG 713 T-shirts are made from premium ring-spun cotton from American brands such as Bella+Canvas and Next Level. An OG 713 tee would be a great choice with shorts at an Astros game, or with jeans at a brunch. The value of these shirts is not limited to how they are made. All the tees and accessories (hats, hoodies, etc.) are printed with original illustrations from local artists. Shoppers will find stylish interpretations of local landmarks such as Astroworld, the “Be Someone” freeway bridge, and the Rothko Chapel’s Broken Obelisk sculpture.

“When Alan and I decided to launch OG 713, quality was first on our list. We wanted to make apparel that we would be proud to wear. All aspects of production fell under this objective. In addition to the finest cotton, we use a direct-to-garment printer with manufacturer-certified inks, allowing excellent reproductions of the designs,” explains Ferrell, who has 12 years of experience at Microsoft.

Most of the illustrations are the work of OG 713 creative director Lett. He has a background in design, and it serves him well. The illustrations are stunning—even sexy. “When I create a design, I do a lot of research first. It’s important to know the history of an icon or landmark before committing it to illustration. I want it to be as accurate as possible. I think people appreciate that,” Lett notes.

OG 713 retail booths can be found in the HTX Markets and at breweries, empty retail spaces, and other hot spots. “We will also have a permanent setup at the beautiful new Railway Heights Market at I-10 and Washington Avenue in the Heights,” Farrell adds with a smile. “We can’t wait to see what will happen there!”

Marketing and communications guru Austin Staton was visiting a local market when he noticed a few OG 713 designs. He wound up ordering T-shirts and hoodies for his clients, over and over again.

“As a native Houstonian, the Houston-centric designs initially caught my eye,” Staton says. “After learning more about OG 713, it’s clear that Anthony and Alan understand our city and culture. And their knowledge and passion for our diverse community is truly embodied in all of the work they do.”

For more info, visit og713.com.

This article appears in the October 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.