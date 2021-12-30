Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: New Year’s Eve Edition

Thursday, December 30

Steak Night at George

At 6:30 p.m., Free Grillin’ and George Country Sports Bar present their weekly Steak Night. Pre-order your choice of steak, chops, or seafood with sides, and pick it up when it’s ready.

Thirsty Thursday

At 10 p.m., go to Papi’s for their new show Thirsty Thursdays starring Jessica Paris Lauren and featuring new special guests weekly. Reservations are recommended for the show.

Friday, December 31

New Year’s Celebration at Pearl

At 7 p.m., Pearl Bar kicks off its New Year’s Eve celebration with music from DJ Chaney and DJ Drea all night long. The event includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight as well as free NYE swag. Admission is $10 at the door.

NYE at Axelrad

At 7 p.m., Alexrad’s laid-back New Year’s Eve celebration will include a live performance by local transgender rapper Uncle Tino. The free event features delicious cocktails, live music, visual installations, hammocks, and pizza.

New Years Party at JR’s

At 8 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill presents its New Year’s Eve party with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The free event also includes New Year’s hats, headbands, and more.

Flashback New Year’s Eve Drag Show

At 8 p.m., Bar Boheme presents a Flashback New Year’s Eve Drag Show featuring the ladies of their Sunday Drag Brunch show performing to music from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. Table reservations are required and are $45 per person, which gives you access to the holiday buffet.

New Year’s Eve at ReBar

At 9 p.m., celebrate the New Year at ReBar with special guest DJ Stephen Jusko on the main stage and DJ Mel Frausto on the patio. This event is hosted by ONDI and features a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. To guarantee entry, purchase your $20 tickets here.

LaRue Takeover

At 8 p.m., Papi’s presents a New Year’s LaRue Takeover hosted by Reign LaRue and featuring the LaRue family. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and reservations are recommended.

Balls Deep

At 10 p.m., Ripcord presents Balls Deep, their annual New Year’s Eve Glow Party with a cash balloon drop, a champagne toast, and performances by Adriana LaRue, Amaya Jackson Ross, and Kalani Ross Kahlo.

Saturday, January 1

Montrose Art Market

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S Bar hosts its monthly Montrose Art Market. The event will showcase crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local artists.

Eyecons

At 7:30 p.m., head over to Michael’s Outpost for EyeCons, a celebrity-impression revue hosted by Blackberri with performances by Chloe C. Ross, Lana Blake, Violet S’Arbleu, and Hu’Nee B. There is no cover for this event.

Rebarlesque

At 8:30 p.m., go to ReBar for ReBarlesque, a burlesque show hosted by local drag queen ONDI. Full dinner and cocktail menus are available, and reservations can be made here.

Sunday, January 2

Sunday Service

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Sunday Funday Bingo

At 2 p.m., go to Michael’s Outpost for Bingo. Fun prizes will be available, and it is free to play.

2022 New Year Who Dis

At 8 p.m., head over to Pearl Bar for New Year Who Dis, their extended New Year’s celebration and pajama party featuring DJ Chaney on the turntables all night. Cover is $5 after 8 p.m.

