Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2–5, 2021

Thursday, December 2

Steak Night at George’s

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted this year’s “Best Steak Night at a Bar” by OutSmart readers, George offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

Bites & Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Bites and Bingo hosted by local drag performer Hu’Nee B and Mauricio. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

Montrose Idol

At 10:30 p.m, go to ReBar to audition for Montrose Idol, a weekly singing competition offering the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes. To sign up for the blind auditions, email [email protected].

Friday, December 3

First Friday Meet and Eat

At noon, Harold’s in the Heights hosts their monthly Meet and Eat for the Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to all who are interested in networking and finding out about the Chamber.

Out for Good

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Center presents Out for Good at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. Houston’s premier LGBTQ annual gala features dinner and a program honoring Dina Jacobs, a legendary drag performer for 55 years. Purchase tickets at the Montrose Center’s “Give Lively” page. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Dina Jacobs.

Y2GAY

At 11:30 p.m., go to ReBar for their new show Y2GAY, a rotating monthly drag show featuring music from the turn of the century. The event is hosted by ONDI and features performances by Hugh Dandy, Cyn City, and Leilani Jackson Ross.

Saturday, December 4

Slay All Day

At 2:30 p.m., Social Beer Garden presents Slay All Day, the holiday edition of their Saturday drag-brunch show. Look forward to holiday parodies and performances, as well as their $20 bottomless mimosas.

Montrose Softball League Association Holiday Show and Toy Drive

At 5 p.m., the Montrose Softball League Association presents their yearly Holiday Show and Toy Drive benefiting Child Advocates. Please consider donating an unwrapped toy or gift card.

Perry Twins at ReBar

At 10 p.m., go to ReBar to see international DJ’s the Perry Twins. There is no cover fee, and ReBar is open to those 21 and over.

Sunday, December 5

Sunday Funday Bingo

At 2 p.m., go to Michael’s Outpost for Bingo. Fun prizes will be available, and it is free to play.

Caring Cabaret

At 4:30 p.m., head over to Ovations Night Club for the Caring Cabaret, a night benefiting Rescued Pets Movement with your favorite cabaret performers. Donations for the organization can be made here.

Afternoon Tea

At 6 p.m., Papi’s presents their new weekly show Afternoon Tea featuring Laisha Larue, Edna Anderson, Alyanna IV Bones, Persephone, Petty TM, and Kitty Kontou. Don’t miss out on their $3 green-tea shots and $5 frozen margaritas.

