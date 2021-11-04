Queer Things to do in Houston This Weekend: November 4–7, 2021









Thursday, November 4

Coming Out Monologues

At 6 p.m., the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center hosts their annual Coming Out Monologues at the Student Center South Theater. The event features LGBTQ students sharing their coming-out experiences. Some stories are sad, others are funny, but they all empower people to embrace their own identities.

The Woman in the Mirror

At 8 p.m., head over to MATCH in Midtown for the opening night of Dayna Steele’s The Woman in the Mirror, a theater production based on the local personality’s book Surviving Alzheimer’s with Friends, Facebook, and a Really Big Glass of Wine. Steele will portray the story of being her mother’s caregiver after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013. The play will be performed November 4–14.

Mr. & Miss So You Think You Can Drag 2021

At 10:30 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill presents the 10th annual Mr. and Miss So You Think You Can Drag pageant. Hosted by Kofi, the competition measures contestant presentations in formal wear, Q&A, and talent. The event also features performances from Mr. & Miss So You Think You Can Drag 2019 winners Leilani L. Jackson-Ross and Jermani Oz Jackson.

Friday, November 5

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

At 7:30 p.m., Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will appear live in concert at the Toyota Center, with special guest Sebastián Yatra. Ricky Martin, a gay artist, came out in 2010.

DJ Marz at Pearl Bar

At 11 p.m., local DJ Marz performs at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Marz will be on the turntables all night.

Y2GAY

At 11:30 p.m., go to ReBar for their new show Y2GAY, a rotating monthly drag show featuring music from the turn of the century. The event is hosted by ONDI and features performances by Roofie Dubois, Edna Anderson, and Dey’jzah Opulent Mirage.

Saturday, November 6

Extra Life 2021

From Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 10 a.m., the Houston Gaymers social group presents Extra Life 2021, a 24-hour game-a-thon benefiting the Texas Children’s Hospital. The digital charity drive can be streamed on Twitch. For more information on the event, join the Houston Gaymers Discord server on their Facebook page.

Montrose Art Market

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S Bar hosts its monthly Montrose Art Market. The event will showcase crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local artists.

Diana Country Dinner Weekend (Day 1)

At 7 p.m., the nation’s oldest LGBTQ organization, Houston’s Diana Foundation, kicks off its annual Diana Country Dinner Weekend at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. The Saturday-night dinner features dancing and tunes by Sam Turner and the Cactus Cats.

Sunday, November 7

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Diana Country Dinner Weekend (Day 2)

At 11 a.m., the Diana Foundation hosts a brunch at Brennan’s featuring New Orleans-style cuisine and jazz.

Bingo at Michael’s Outpost

At 2 p.m., go to Michael’s Outpost for Bingo, there will be fun prizes available, and it is free to play.

Sunday Funday Pride Market

At 2 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From crawfish to art, the event spotlights local LGBTQ vendors and is your one-stop shop for all things queer.

Jewish Pride: Rebuilding a People

At 7 p.m., Barry Mandel interviews Ben M. Freeman, the author of Jewish Pride: Rebuilding a People, during the Houston-based Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival. Freeman will draw on his experience with being an out Jewish person to inspire other queer folks to accept their Judaism while rejecting the shame of antisemitism.

