Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend October 14–17, 2021











Thursday, October 14

Steak Night at George’s

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted this year’s “Best Steak Night at a Bar” by OutSmart readers, George offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

[email protected]: Rock of Ages

At 7:30 p.m., OutSmart Magazine and Theatre Under the Stars team up to present Rock of Ages, a musical with tunes from your favorite ’80s bands. Stick around after the show for a party hosted by Regina Blake-Dubois featuring free bites, drink specials, and live music.

Drag It On 6

At 10:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Drag It On 6, hosted by Blackberri with special guest Maddelynn Hatter. The Thursday-night competitions feature 14 up-and-coming local drag artists who compete for a grand prize over a span of eight weeks.

Friday, October 15

OG 713 at Railway Heights Market

At 1 p.m., OG 713—an apparel, art, and accessories brand founded by husbands Anthony Ferrell and Alan Lett—is debuting its second location at the Railway Heights Market with a grand-opening event. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on OG 713.

BUDDY’S Ink

At 6 p.m., get tattooed at BUDDY’S Houston during this BUDDY’S Ink event. Artist Megan Medina will be offering her tattooing services, which range in price from $80 to $150. Food provided by Tacos Orlando.

Night of 1000 Britney’s

At 8 p.m., go to Goodnight Charlie’s for the Night of 1000 Britney’s, a tribute to princess of pop Britney Spears hosted by Britney Bitch. Dress in your favorite Britney look for a chance to win a $200 cash prize. Tickets are $15 at the door, but an online early-bird purchase includes a complimentary cocktail.

Saturday, October 16

Bark-tober

At 1 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for Bark-tober presented by Juno’s Hope, a local animal-rescue organization. There will be dogs available for adoption, raffles, a dog costume contest, and more.

ReBarlesque

At 8:30 p.m., go to ReBar for ReBarlesque, a burlesque show hosted by local drag queen ONDI. Full dinner and cocktail menus are available, and reservations can be made here.

Pearl Bar’s 8th Anniversary Event

At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar’s 8th Anniversary Party will feature performances by DJ Athenz, DJ Shante, and DJ Drea, as well as multiple giveaways and a special guest. Admission for the event is $5 at the door.

DJ & Producer Drew G at ReBar

At 10 p.m., go to ReBar to see DJ and producer Drew G, the creator of the Dirty Pop genre and a world-renowned LGBTQ DJ. $15 cover fee, open to participants 21 and over.

Sunday, October 17

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Sunday Funday Pride Market

At 2 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From crawfish to art, the event spotlights local LGBTQ vendors and is your one-stop shop for all things queer.

Detox

At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston hosts its weekly Detox event, a night full of the best hip hop, trap, and rap from the best DJs in Houston. Doors open at noon, and admission is free before 11 p.m.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].