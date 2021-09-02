Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 2–5, 2021









Thursday, September 2

Ally Tie-Dye

At 11:30 a.m. the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center hosts Ally Tie-Dye, a tie-dying event that includes a free T-shirt and information about resources and support services offered to students.

Wendy Taylor and Christina Wells at SING!

At 7:30 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s Houston for their weekly Sing! event, a sing-along show featuring America’s Got Talent and American Idol contestants Wendy Taylor and Christina Wells. Reservations are recommended. To save a table, call 713-677-0674.

Le Freak Live

At 9 p.m. OUT & PROUD LIVE, Houston’s only LGBTQ-owned and -operated online music station, presents Le Freak Live at Numbers nightclub. Special guest singer Wendy Taylor opens the night for the disco band, and guest DJs will be on the turntables all night long. Proceeds from the event benefit the Virgin Mae Youth Music Foundation.

Friday, September 3

F-Rated Fridays

At 7:00 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s for F-Rated Fridays, a dinner and drag show hosted by Blackberri. While enjoying the show, consider ordering $2 shots and the restaurant’s catfish-and-shrimp dinner special.

Kayla’s Dollhouse

At 10:30 p.m., Papi’s Houston hosts Kayla’s Doll House, a showcase of drag performer Kayla Monroe’s dolls—Aviah D. Crawford, Euphoria Monroe, and Becky La Barbie, along with other weekly rotating guests. Reservations are recommended, so make one here.

DJ Drea Weekend Takeover

At 11 p.m., local DJ Drea performs at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Drea will be on the turntables all night.

Saturday, September 4

Soaked! The Pool Party

At 1 p.m., ReBar and Club Houston present Soaked! The Pool Party, an afternoon of cocktails by the pool with DJ Joe Ross on the turntables.

Slay All Day Drag Brunch

At 2 p.m. go to Social Beer Garden for Slay All Day Drag Brunch, the hottest new drag show in Houston with a new theme every week. The event is hosted by Luna of the Lillies with DJ GNDR BNDR, and features performances by Roofie Dubois and Charlotte Shottgunz. Don’t miss out on the $20 bottomless mimosa special.

Rick Braile at ReBar

At 10 p.m., ReBar presents DJ Rick Braile from Brazil. The event is open to participants 21 and over.

Sunday, September 5

Sunday Service with Joey Jay

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 contestant Joey Jay Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

LGBTQ COVID Vaccination Drive

At 4 p.m., Houston’s LGBTQ bars, businesses, and organizations come together for a COVID-19 vaccination drive at BUDDY’S. There is no registration required, and the Moderna shots are free.

Alyssa Edwards at ReBar

At 10 p.m., go to ReBar to see a performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Star contestant Alyssa Edwards. The show will be hosted by Blackberri, with other featured performers Petty, ONDI, and Roofie Dubois. Pre-sale is sold out, but tickets will be sold at the door and there will be a meet-and-greet with Alyssa before the show.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].