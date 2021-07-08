Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 8–11, 2021









Thursday, July 8

Beyond the Binary

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Center hosts Beyond the Binary, a weekly Zoom meeting for nonbinary, genderqueer, and gender-nonconforming people. The event is free and offers a safe and supportive environment for Houston’s nonbinary community to engage in group discussions. Register for the meeting here.

Dine and Drag Watch Party with Trinity K Bonet

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 “Dine ’N Drag” watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’nee B, the show features a special appearance by Drag Race star Trinity K Bonet and performances by ONDI, Mulan Alexander, and Doja Thee Kiki. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Trinity K Bonet.

Kinky Queens

At 11 p.m., Ripcord and local drag artist Barbara Coa host Kinky Queens. The event features performances by Jewel Queen, Lindsey Larue, Preston Steamed, Fauna Fables, and a wax demo by Daddy Loyd.

Friday, July 9

Meet & Eat!

At noon, the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents Meet & Eat at BUDDY’S. Members and guests are invited to mingle and network at this informal lunch gathering while also supporting the Chamber’s member businesses.

LGBTQ Veterans Happy Hour

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S hosts its monthly happy hour for LGBTQ+ military veterans. The event occurs every second Friday of the month, and parking and admission are free.

Fridays with Caribbeats

At 11 p.m., local DJ Carribeats performs at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Carribeats will be on the turntables all night.

Saturday, July 10

Montrose Makers Pride Market

At 11 a.m., local LGBTQ artist Crystal Murley hosts Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. The event takes place in the South Beach parking lot, and all donations go to Friends for Life Animal Shelter.

AssistHers Volunteer Training

At noon, join AssistHers and the Montrose Center for a virtual volunteer training. The monthly event is for those interested in helping LGBTQ women and nonbinary individuals with chronic disabilities. This training is required to volunteer with AssistHers. For more information, email [email protected].

Bomber Bash

At 4 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for the first annual Bomber Bash, a fundraising event for the Houston Bombers’ trip to the Gay Softball World Series. The event includes a drag show, a 50/50 raffle, and a chicken dinner with dessert.

Sunday, July 11

Dia de la Frida

At 11 a.m., Karbach Brewery hosts Dia de la Frida, an annual festival celebrating openly bisexual icon Frida Kahlo. The event includes a mercado, local artists, food trucks, DJs, and a special Karbach Frida glass.

Sunday Service

At 11 a.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service hosted by Blackberri and featuring performances by ONDI and a weekly rotation cast. Reservations can be made here.

Pride Market

At 2 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From crawfish to art, the event features all LGBTQ vendors, and is your one-stop shop for all things queer.