Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 3-6, 2021









Thursday, June 3

The Safe Space – Episode 10: LGBTQIA+ Human Trafficking

At 3 p.m., Lone Star Legal Aid partners with Pride Houston and Catholic Charities to present Episode 10 of The Safe Space, a Facebook Live virtual roundtable that provides general information on LGBTQIA+ issues. This episode is centered around human trafficking within the queer community.

Bites ’n Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Bites and Bingo with local drag performer Hu’Nee B. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston for Noche Latinx. DJ Uri is on the turntables with a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Friday, June 4

Voodoo Doughnut Celebrates National Doughnut Day

Known for its innovative handmade doughnuts and their policy of giving back to communities, Voodoo Doughnut is celebrating National Doughnut Day through a giving partnership with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). Stop in on Friday at either of Houston’s Voodoo locations (or order online or via a delivery app) for a $1 Homer Doughnut. Proceeds from your tab will benefit the AFA.

F-Rated Friday

At 7:00 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s presents their F-Rated Fridays dinner and drag show hosted by OutSmart’s June 2021 cover star Blackberri. $2 shots and a catfish-and-shrimp dinner special are available during the show.

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar also hosts their weekly Eating Out with Luna event, a comedy dinner show with a cast that rotates weekly. This week’s special guest is Rock M. Sakura from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12. A full menu is available, as well as their Steak and Cake special.

DJ Shante at Pearl Bar

At 11 p.m., local DJ Shante performs at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Shante will be on the turntables all night.

Saturday, June 5

Discussion and Legislative Debriefing with Rep. Ann Johnson

At 1 p.m., Texas State Representative Ann Johnson (D-Houston), an out LGBTQ activist representing Texas House District 134, invites the public to her new district office for a conversation about the 87th Texas Legislative Session, which wrapped up on May 31.

Coming Out Summer Fling

At 5 p.m, the Houston GLBT Political Caucus hosts its Coming Out Summer Fling fundraiser, the organization’s first in-person event since the pandemic began. The John Paul Barnich Justice Award will be presented to distinguished LGBTQ Houston judges Shannon Baldwin, Jason Cox, Jim F. Kovach, Beau Miller, and Jerry Simoneaux.

Pride Showcase and After Party

At 8 p.m., head over to Seven25 Bar and Lounge for the Pride Showcase and After Party. This event will feature a talent showcase, drag kings, poets, a DJ, and surprise guests. Tickets are $25 in advance, and can be purchased here.

Sunday, June 6

Pride Market

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pride Houston and Karbach Brewery host a Pride Market and Biergarten Party at the brewery on Karbach Street. The event features local vendors, Pride-themed glassware, and music from DJ Athenz.

Keith and Dexter present the Gimme Life Day Party

At 5:30 p.m., head over to Belvedere Uptown Park for the Gimme Life Day Party, a Pride-themed celebration of equality brought to you by gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams. The event features music from DJ Sean “Panda” Royal and Louisiana-style cuisine by Chef Kesha B. Tickets can be purchased here.

Movie Night: Milk

At 9 p.m., Axelrad’s June LGBTQ Movie Series will feature Milk, the 2008 film based on the life of pioneering San Francisco gay-rights activist and politician Harvey Milk. Axelrad will host a free LGBTQ movie night each Sunday in June.