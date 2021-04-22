Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 22–25, 2021









Thursday, April 22

Drive Change

At 12 noon, join the Houston-based Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) in Austin for Drive Change, an event that protests the recent anti-trans bills introduced to the Texas Legislature. The group’s caravan of decorated cars will ride to the Capitol and by the Governor’s mansion in “pods” of five. Both cars and bikes are welcome to participate in the drive-by.

Queer Spectrum Series

At 7 p.m., TENT presents Queer Spectrum Series, a virtual roundup of film screenings and events curated by the LGBTQ nonprofit aGLIFF. This month, they are presenting the documentary CURED, as well as a Q&A with the filmmakers after the show.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston for Noche Latinx. DJ Uri is on the turntables with a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Friday, April 23

Kayla’s Doll House

At 10:30 p.m., head over to Papi’s Houston for Kayla’s Doll House, a showcase of drag performer Kayla Monroe’s dolls—Linda D. Crawford, Kalani R. Kahlo, Aviah D. Crawford, Kenia Gallardo, and Becky La Barbie. Reservations are recommended, so make one here.

Viva Frida! XVI Annual Frida Festival

At 3 p.m., The Hardy and Nance Studio presents Viva Frida!, an annual festival commemorating openly bisexual artist Frida Kahlo. Artwork from all media that celebrates Kahlo’s legacy will be presented, with a Frida Mercado event on Saturday and Sunday.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

At 7 p.m., The Royal Mystic Order of Chaos (CHAOS) presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show at White Oak Music Hall to celebrate the return of the show after the performing-arts group lost their longtime show location at River Oaks Theatre. The performance also marks the ninth anniversary of the CHAOS cast, so come dressed as your favorite Rocky Horror character or your favorite creature of the night.

Saturday, April 24

ArtCade

At 1 p.m., local intersex and gender-fluid activist, visual artist, and performer Koomah hosts ARTcade. The art experience, which is located in Winter Street Studios’ second-floor gallery, re-imagines the video-games arcade.

NSFW

At 10 p.m., go to BUDDY’S Houston for their monthly NSFW event. This month’s theme is leather. You can nominate and vote for future party themes on their Facebook page here.

DJ Jay Shalé

At 11 p.m., Atlanta-based DJ Jay Shalé performs at Pearl Bar for one night only. Cover is free before 9 p.m., and $5 after.

Sunday, April 25

The Brunch! With Pride

At 10:30 a.m., Pride Houston presents The Brunch! at Pitch 25 Beer Park. The kickoff event for Houston’s 2021 LGBTQ Pride celebration includes activities such as yoga, a fitness boot camp, shopping, drinks, brunch, giveaways, music, and more.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. This week, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 contestant Heidi N Closet joins the cast. There is a $10 cover charge, and reservations can be made here.

Pride Market

At 2 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From food to art, the event features local LGBTQ vendors and is your one-stop shop for all things queer.