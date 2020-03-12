Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 12–16, 2020









Note: During a news conference on Thursday, March 14, Harris County officials recommended that seniors and people at higher risk to the coronavirus should not participate in gatherings.

Thursday, March 12

Adult GAYme Night

Adulting has never been more fun than at Pearl Bar’s weekly game night. Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy cocktails, board games, small talk, and more.

Cirque du Soleil Equality Night

Cirque du Soleil hosts Equality Night, an LGBTQ celebration, at Sam Houston Race Park at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit Tony’s Place, a drop-in shelter for homeless youth regardless of their sexuality or gender identity. Tickets are available at a discounted rate if you use this special link.

Friday, March 13

Bringing In The Green

Attend Bringin’ in the Green, a St. Patrick’s Day party, at 2346 Wroxton Road at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the Montrose Center’s annual event benefit Hatch Youth Services’ rapid rehousing program for local LGBTQ homeless youth.

LGBTQ Veterans Happy Hour

Every second Friday of the month, hang out with LGBTQ veterans and allies at a happy hour event at BUDDY’s. The event starts at 6 p.m. and kicks off with karaoke, hosted by Houston’s DJ Cori.

WE GOT THIS SIS!

In honor of Women’s History Month, the T.R.U.T.H. Project presents WE GOT THIS SIS! At Midtown Arts & Theatre Center Houston at 7 p.m. The event features a discussion focused on the empowerment of women by prominent LGBTQ Houston women, including Tinisha Cox, Judge Shannon Baldwin, and Diamond Collier.

Saturday, March 14

Out for Health

Founded and organized by students across all Texas health-science centers, Out for Health is an annual health conference that addresses the needs of LGBTQ people. Starting at 7 a.m., this year’s conference is held at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and discusses strategies to help medical professionals uplift marginalized communities and provide more inclusive healthcare.

First Lady & First Gentleman of Montrose Pageant

Attend the First Lady and First Gentleman of Montrose Pageant at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Hosted by Grecia Montes Docca and MyKey Whitney, the competition starts at 3 p.m. and is open to all contestants with an entree fee of $75.

Space Kiddettes/Flora & Fawna/SOBBRS/STOO Live at Red Dwarf

Queer Houston Space Kidettes and STOO join forces with Austin based performers—Flora & Fawna and SOBBRS—to rock the house down at Red Dwarf. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Lone Star Classic Softball Tournament

The Montrose Softball Association, an LGBTQ Houston sports league, participates in the Lone Star Classic Softball Tournament at Houston’s Sportsplex at 8 a.m. Following the event, visit Buddy’s at 4 p.m. for a happy hour and an awards ceremony.

Somos LOUD – Interest Brunch

Latino Outreach & Understanding Division (LOUD), a new AIDS Healthcare Foundation affinity group, hosts an interest brunch at La Tapatia at 11 a.m. LOUD’s president Dr. Jonatan Gioia invites you to enjoy free appetizers and drinks while participating in a discussion on what issues affect the LGBTQ Latinx community and how to get involved.

’90s Spring Break Party

Grab your hair scrunchies and fanny packs and join Pearl Bar for an MTV-inspired spring break throwback party. Starting at 11 p.m., DJ Rea spins all the ’90s hits all night long.

Monday, March 16

Gay Shame Parade

Join The Secret Group at 7:30 p.m. for Gay Shame Parade. The bi-monthly stand-up shows feature “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.”