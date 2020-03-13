A List of LGBTQ Events Canceled, Postponed due to Coronavirus









Discovery Green cancels Rainbow on The Rink

Amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 cases in the region, all of Discovery Green’s March events have been canceled, including Rainbow on The Rink, a Houston-themed evening created to celebrate the LGBTQ community and local talent.

“The Discovery Green Conservancy is committed to being a source of health and happiness for Houstonians,” according to the park’s site. “Your health and safety are very important to us. As such we are closely monitoring conditions related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) with the Houston Health Department.”

The park’s cancellation comes after Mayor Sylvester Turner signed an emergency health declaration on March 11 shutting down all city-sponsored events, such as the Houston Livestock and Rodeo, through the end of the month. At least 19 Houston-area people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, including the first non-travel related case in Montgomery County.

“I’ve said from the very, very beginning when we are confronted with the facts, medical advice, counseling, the science, that we would not hesitate to act,” Turner said. “The health and safety of the people in our region is paramount.”

While March events at Discovery Green have been scrapped, The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green, Lake House, and The Grove will remain open. The park’s hours of operation vary, but admission per person is $8, and skate rentals are either $4 or free on Cheap Skate Nights.

According to the organization’s site, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the park has “increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting bathrooms, drinking fountains, dog pumps, handrails and the playground.”

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s site. Even so, the CDC has published steps to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Since COVID-19 is thought to be spread primarily from close contact with another person and through coughs and sneezes by someone who has contracted COVID-19, the public must wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, according to the CDC. People should also stop touching their face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home if they are unwell.

For more information about CDC approved preventative measures, visit https://bit.ly/3cQfhhw.

In addition to Rainbow on the Rink, here is a list of LGBTQ-Houston events that have been canceled or postponed: