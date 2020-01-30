Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Jan. 30–Feb. 3, 2020

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Alys Garcia Carrera Alys Garcia Carrera January 30, 2020
79 1 minute read
  • 7
  •  
  •  
  •  
Non-binary poet Danez Smith visits Houston to showcase their highly anticipated third collection, Homie.

Thursday, January 30

Lambda NextGen Happy Hour
Houston’s premier social networking org for young LGBTQ professionals will have its first meetup of 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Postino’s WineCafe on Montrose.

Space Kiddettes Trent Lira (l) and Devin Will (photo by Karo Cantu)

Abundantly Queer! A 2010s Revue
Houston artists Space Kiddettes and Stoo host Abundantly Queer, a monthly LGBTQ performer showcase, at Pearl Bar Houston at 9 p.m. This month’s showcase will take a look back at the 2010s with special performances, themed games, and the ever-present specialty drinks.

Laisha’s Latin Night
Go to Guava Lamp at 10:30 p.m. for a night full of Latin flavors and high energy drag performances by Savannah LaRue, Celestica, and Ektor, with hostess of honor The Laisha Larue.

Friday, January 31

BESO Latin Night
Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a queer Latinx party held every last Friday of the month. Starting at 9 p.m., get your fill of Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more.

DJ Melle Mel

ReFresh Fridays
Join DJ Melle Mel after 9 p.m. at ReBar for the best music and videos from your past to now.

Danez & the Homies Tour
Acclaimed Black non-binary author and poet Danez Smith comes to Houston’s own Brazos Bookstore at 6:30 p.m. to showcase their highly anticipated third collection, Homie

Saturday, February 1

“Too Soon!”
Go to The Secret Group at 10 p.m. for HTX Comedy’s “Too Soon!” Hosted by openly queer comedian Kari Burt, the comedy show features jokes about current events, politics, and more.

A scene from the Houston GLBT Caucus’ last endorsement meeting on Saturday, Aug. 3 (Facebook).

2020 Primaries Endorsement Meeting
The Houston GLBT Political Caucus holds its 2020 Primary Elections Endorsement Meeting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. In order to be eligible to vote, one must have become a member by January 1, 2020. 

VON KISS Unleashed
Kick off the month of love with Houston’s LGBTQ+ community at Pearl Bar. Beginning at 11 p.m., DJ Von Kiss will be on turntables all night.

Sunday, February 2

Super Bowl Crawfish Boil
Come by Pearl Bar anytime after 3 p.m. and spend your Super Bowl Sunday night taking advantage of their crawfish and all-day happy hour special. 

Super Bowl Sunday at Neon Boots
Starting off at noon, Neon Boots Dancehall promises an all-you-can-eat day of sports, cocktails, and friends. 

Sunday Drag Brunch
Join Hamburger Mary’s at noon for Sunday Drag Brunch, hosted by Houston drag legend Lady Shamu.

Monday, February 3

Gay Shame Parade
Join The Secret Group at 10 p.m. for Gay Shame Parade. The bi-monthly stand-up shows feature “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.”

Comments

Show More
Alys Garcia Carrera

Alys Garcia Carrera

Alys is a spring 2020 intern for OutSmart magazine and an international student who currently attends the University of Houston. They are majoring in Political Science and have three minors: GLBT studies, English/Spanish translation, and film studies. They also work for the University's Special Collections LGBTQ archives at M.D. Anderson Library.

Related Articles

Pride Houston Announces its 2020 Grand Marshal Nominees

January 27, 2020

Rachel Slawson is the First Openly Bisexual Contestant in Miss USA’s 68-Year History

January 24, 2020

Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Jan. 23–26, 2020

January 23, 2020

Early Voting for House District 28 Special Election is Now Underway

January 23, 2020
Back to top button