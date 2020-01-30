Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Jan. 30–Feb. 3, 2020









Thursday, January 30

Lambda NextGen Happy Hour

Houston’s premier social networking org for young LGBTQ professionals will have its first meetup of 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Postino’s WineCafe on Montrose.

Abundantly Queer! A 2010s Revue

Houston artists Space Kiddettes and Stoo host Abundantly Queer, a monthly LGBTQ performer showcase, at Pearl Bar Houston at 9 p.m. This month’s showcase will take a look back at the 2010s with special performances, themed games, and the ever-present specialty drinks.

Laisha’s Latin Night

Go to Guava Lamp at 10:30 p.m. for a night full of Latin flavors and high energy drag performances by Savannah LaRue, Celestica, and Ektor, with hostess of honor The Laisha Larue.

Friday, January 31

BESO Latin Night

Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a queer Latinx party held every last Friday of the month. Starting at 9 p.m., get your fill of Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more.

ReFresh Fridays

Join DJ Melle Mel after 9 p.m. at ReBar for the best music and videos from your past to now.

Danez & the Homies Tour

Acclaimed Black non-binary author and poet Danez Smith comes to Houston’s own Brazos Bookstore at 6:30 p.m. to showcase their highly anticipated third collection, Homie.

Saturday, February 1

“Too Soon!”

Go to The Secret Group at 10 p.m. for HTX Comedy’s “Too Soon!” Hosted by openly queer comedian Kari Burt, the comedy show features jokes about current events, politics, and more.

2020 Primaries Endorsement Meeting

The Houston GLBT Political Caucus holds its 2020 Primary Elections Endorsement Meeting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. In order to be eligible to vote, one must have become a member by January 1, 2020.

VON KISS Unleashed

Kick off the month of love with Houston’s LGBTQ+ community at Pearl Bar. Beginning at 11 p.m., DJ Von Kiss will be on turntables all night.

Sunday, February 2

Super Bowl Crawfish Boil

Come by Pearl Bar anytime after 3 p.m. and spend your Super Bowl Sunday night taking advantage of their crawfish and all-day happy hour special.

Super Bowl Sunday at Neon Boots

Starting off at noon, Neon Boots Dancehall promises an all-you-can-eat day of sports, cocktails, and friends.

Sunday Drag Brunch

Join Hamburger Mary’s at noon for Sunday Drag Brunch, hosted by Houston drag legend Lady Shamu.

Monday, February 3

Gay Shame Parade

Join The Secret Group at 10 p.m. for Gay Shame Parade. The bi-monthly stand-up shows feature “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.”