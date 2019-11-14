Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: TDOR 2019 Edition









Thursday, November 14

• At 1 p.m., a celebration of life party occurs for the late trans rights activist Nikki Araguz Loyd at the Humble Civic Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Araguz Loyd. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., The Mahogany Project Inc. kicks off Black Trans Empowerment Week with Transquility at Midtown Arts & Theatre Center Houston. The mixer is hosted by Woman of the Year Rylie Jefferson, and is intended to break the stigmas associated with the trans experience. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Cinema Arts Festival (HCAF) returns for its 11th year with 31 films across 10 different venues. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article spotlighting the work of nine LGBTQ directors featured in the 2019 HCAF. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drink, drag, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The drag show and queer party is held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info here.

Friday, November 15

• At 6 p.m., The Mahogany Project Inc. continues its Black Trans Empowerment Week with a game night at the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host Blessed be Bar night at Ripcord. The Sisters will be in the dog house selling jello shots and giving out blessings. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for Latin night featuring DJ Tatiana. The Spain native and Colorado resident will be on turntables spinning Latin hits all night. More info here.

Saturday, November 16

• At 9:30 a.m., assist Montrose Grace Place (MGP) in organizing its closet of donated clothes. MGP, a drop in homeless shelter for LGBTQ youth, gives away clothing, toiletries, and snacks to youth biweekly. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., the Collective of Houston Asian Americans (CHAA) hosts its April Tea/Brunch & Hang at the Honey Art Cafe. The CHAA event is for Asian American LGBTQQIA+ folks, friends, and allies. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., ACLU of Texas hosts Equality Office Hours at the Montrose Center. The listening tour is designed to engage with local LGBTQ individuals, activists, and organizations throughout the state to hear about local concerns, accomplishments, priorities, and needs in advance of the next legislative session. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., The Mahogany Project Inc. presents A Nod To Stonewall, a trans empowerment and alliance party at Match Gallery. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Privilege for XL Saturdays an urban LGBTQ dance party. More info here.

Sunday, November 17

• At noon, attend a drag brunch at La Grange. Hosted by Angelina DM Trailz, the event features a rotating cast of drag performers. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., attend an LGBTQ for Janaeya Carmouche Fundraiser at 927 Studewood St. The pro-equality Houston City Council At-Large 3 candidate takes on anti-LGBTQ councilmember Michael Kubosh in the December 14 runoff election. More info here.

• At 3:30 p.m., The Mahogany Project presents Dear Marsha, a spoken word and art event, at Midtown Art Center. More info here.

November 18–20

The Mahogany Project Inc. hosts three events on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

• At 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, go to the University of Houston for a screening of Major! At 6 p.m. on Nov. 19, go to the Montrose Center for In Living Color – Resource and Wellness, a panel discussion on 50 years after the Stonewall riots. At 6 p.m. on November 20, go to Texas Southern University Church for a celebration of life event for Transgender Day of Remembrance. More info here.

There are three other Transgender Day of Remembrance events on November 20.

• At 6:30 p.m., celebrate TDOR with Organización Latina de Trans en Texas’ annual TransGiving dinner at Bering Memorial UMC. At 7 p.m., Dee Dee Watters hosts a TDOR event at St. Luke the Evangelist Episcopal Church. Also at 7 p.m., Houston Transgender Unity Committee observes TDOR at Brazil Café.