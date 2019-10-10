Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Oct. 10–13, 2019









Thursday, October 10

• At 5:30 p.m., Houston City Council-At Large 4 candidate Nick Hellyar hosts a fundraiser featuring Victory Fund president and former Houston mayor Annise Parker at 5319 Institute Lane. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Hellyar, an openly gay candidate. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., HRC Houston hosts a watch party for “Power of our Pride” at Harold’s Restaraunt & Tap Room. The HRC and CNN presidential town hall will feature discussions by Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and Tom Steyer. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Houston artists Space Kiddettes and Stoo host Abundantly Queer, a monthly LGBTQ performer showcase at Pearl Bar Houston. This month’s showcase is haunted house themed and features performances by The Rat, Babi Boi, Ondi, and DJ Kirrrrby. A signature Abundantly Queer cocktail will be available at Pearl Bar, along with treats from the lesbian-owned Sinfull Bakery. More info here.

Friday, October 11

• At 5 p.m., Houston City Council At Large 5 candidate Sallie Acorn hosts Happy Hour for Equality at 3233 W Dallas St. To RSVP, email [email protected] More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Penny Morales Shaw, a candidate for Texas House District 148, visits Pearl Bar Houston to discuss her positions on the issues that affect the LGBTQ community. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Montrose Center presents Out for Good, LGBTQ Houston’s premier annual dinner, at Ballroom at Bayou Place. Deborah Duncan will emcee, and Tomie Ross will accept the 2019 Community Vision Award. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Ross. More info here.

At 8 p.m., attend a stand-up comedy night at Flatland Gallery. Lesbian comedian Keisha Hunt will perform her routine while attendees take in No Trigger Warnings, artist Bill Arning’s new exhibit. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Arning. More info here.

Saturday, October 12

• Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m., attend the 48th annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown. The exhibition hosts 300 artists in 19 different disciplines, and benefits Houston nonprofits. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., celebrate National Coming Out Day at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. There will be entertainment, auctions, and dancing, with proceeds to benefit OutReach United’s 2019 beneficiaries: The Montrose Center, the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation, Out for Education, Combined Arms LGBTQ Veterans Group, and M.E.N. Incorporated. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar turns six, and the lesbian club celebrates with an on-site party. Owned by LGBTQ activist Julie Mabry, Pearl Bar debuted in 2014 as a safe space for queer women to drink, dance, and mingle. Mabry’s creation, along with her activist work, has been recognized by several queer Houston organizations. In 2018, Mabry was named a Pride Houston honorary grand marshal, and in 2019 she received the Human Rights Campaign’s Community Equality Award. More info here.

Sunday, October 13

• At 10 a.m., Drag Queen Story Hour of Galveston Island, a program that features drag queens reading LGBTQ-affirming picture books to children, takes place at Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. Enjoy stories by drag queens Kymber Devine and Athena Sapphire, as well as the free book giveaways every hour. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., Celebrate Latinx heritage at a free fall festival. In the spirit of community and collaboration, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston salutes Hispanic Heritage Month with music, art activities, games, and more. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., go to ReBar Houston for Sunday Funday. DJs Marti Frieson and Melle Mel will be on turntables. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on DJ Melle Mel. More info here.