Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 19–23, 2019









Thursday, September 19

• At 6 p.m., explore the intersectionality of living the LGBTQ African-American experience during the Mahogany Project’s Living in Color event. The forum, which occurs bi-monthly at the Montrose Center, provides personal insight on topics such as social issues, mental health, and community engagement. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the queer Houston duo Space Kiddettes star in the Non-Stop Ironic Cabaret: A Cosmically Crazy Variety Show at The Secret Group. The monthly comedy show kicks off in September, and features the Space Kiddettes hosting and performing sketches, comedic bits, short videos, musical numbers, and audience-participation activities. This month’s special guest is Zigtebra from Chicago. More info here.



• At 7:30 p.m., join OutSmart at Theatre Under The Stars for [email protected] featuring A Chorus Line. Mingle with the cast after the show at an after party hosted by Regina Blake-DuBois. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview story about A Chorus Line. More info here.

Friday, September 20

• At 8:30 a.m., SGA Services Texas presents a discussion about current laws and threats to LGBTQ folks. Hosted by transgender activist Lou Weaver, the event will include a breakfast provided by Kemah Palms Recovery addiction treatment center. More info here.

• At noon, join media artist and queer film queen Stephanie Saint Sanchez at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston for a discussion of the exhibition Steven Evans: If I Can’t Dance, It’s Not My Revolution. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the exhibition. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Houston Transgender Unity Committee (HTUC) hosts its annual Transgender Unity Banquet at the Sharaton North Houston hotel. The banquet raises money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Transgender Day of Remembrance events, recognition awards, and grants. HTUC is now accepting donations from sponsors, as well as selling tickets to the event. More info here.

• Also at 6:30 p.m., Combined Arms hosts its second annual LGBTQ Veterans & Allies Military Ball. The event features guest speakers, a color guard, an open bar, and dancing. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to The Secret Group for Crowdwork, a new comedy show, hosted by Rich Williams. The event features standup performances by Henry Price, Jesse Peyton, Kari Burt, Mycal Dede, and David Glasspool. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on comedian Kari Burt. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host Blessed be Bar night at Ripcord. The Sisters will be in the dog house selling jello shots and giving out blessings. More info here.

Saturday, September 21

• At 4 p.m., the TRUTH Project presents Code Red, an LGBTQ fundraiser and mixer at 2426 Bartlett St. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Queer Queens of Qomedy return to Houston for a show at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Watch and laugh out loud as Poppy Champlin and her lesbian comedian collegues perform their standup routines live. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join the Houston Roller Derby at Revention Music Center for a double header event. In game one, the Valkyries compete with Team Free Radicals, and in game two, the Bayou City Bosses face the Psych Ward Sirens. More info. More info here.

Sunday, September 22

• At 10 a.m., shop & brunch at the Montrose Morning Market located at 1248 West Grey Street. The event features music and products by local artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou hosts Bunnies in Heat, the first official event of the group’s 41st season, at Bar Boheme. Proceeds from the event benefit Bunnies on the Bayou, a nonprofit that funds local LGBTQ charities. More info here.

Monday, Sept 23

• At 7 p.m., pop icon Charli XCX brings her tour to the White Oak Music Hall. The singer, who has been a longtime LGBTQ ally (even performing a special show for Houston’s queer community at Pearl Bar last September), will be joined by Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis. More info here.