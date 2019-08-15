Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Aug. 15-18, 2019









Thursday, August 15

• At 8 p.m., go to Under The Radar Brewery for Drag Queen Bingo with Blackberri and Friends. Bingo is free and steak is provided and sold by Grateful Gourmet. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., meet openly gay City Council At Large 5 candidate Ashton P. Woods for coffee and conversation at Tea + Victory. Woods will ask folks about their issues and discuss how he plans to help. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., learn how to support Houston’s undocumented community members at the Magnolia Multi Service Center. The immigration workshop for allies is led by BakerRiply and hosted by El Centro de Corazon and East End Collaborative. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on how to help undocumented LGBTQ immigrants. More info here.

Friday, August 16

• At 6 p.m., the Texas Democratic Party presents Women in Politics at Axelrad Houston. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will speak about the importance of women’s participation in Texas politics. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rich’s Houston hosts Muevelo, a Latin party. Presented by DNVRMX, DJ Willie will be on turntables playing Spanish tunes all night. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host Blessed be Bar night at Ripcord. The Sisters will be in the dog house selling jello shots and giving out blessings. More info here.

Saturday, August 17

• At 11 a.m., go to the House of Blues Houston for Drag Diva Brunch. This Saturday, Houston drag queens will pay homage to Britney Spears. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work (GCSW) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a gala at the UH Hilton Hotel. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article featuring GCSW dean Alan Dettlaff, who previews the event. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., OutReach United hosts OutReach Goes Vegas at Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central. The Vegas-themed event will feature a live auction, blackjack, craps, roulette, and poker. All proceeds will support Houston LGBTQ nonprofits. More info here.

Sunday, August 18

• At 2 p.m., have brunch with Bunnies on the Bayou at the Montrose Center. The non-profit, which raises funds to assist local LGBTQ organizations, is looking to fill new leadership roles going into its 41st year. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., join Houston City Council At Large 5 candidate Ashton P. Woods for a block walk in Precinct 638. The block walk kicks off at Calliope’s Seafood & Poboys. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present a summer beach day party at Belvedere Uptown Park. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., The Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag-queen nuns, present High Hole-y Daze at Tony’s Corner Pocket. The comedy play is about a Catholic Mass and features religious parody performances by the Sisters and local entertainers. Organized by Sister Leia Weigh and emceed by novice Sisters Gin Tervention and Kitty Lickentwat, the event is Weigh’s novice project to qualify her to become a fully professed Sister. All proceeds benefit LGBTQ charities such as the Empire of the Royal Sovereign and the Imperial Court of the Single Star.. More info here.