Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Aug. 8–11, 2019









Thursday, Aug. 8

• At 6:30 p.m., visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for Drag it On 3. Hosted by Blackberri, the 6-week drag competition brings all forms of drag to one stage for a grand prize of $500. More info here.

Friday, Aug. 9

• At 7 p.m., join Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for Friday Night OUT at Saltgrass Steak House. Members of the LGBTQ-affirming church will discuss its fellowship with fun, food, and friends. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Second Friday’s HTX is back with more Caribbean vibes at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Trinity Comedy, the LGBTQ night features performances by Topic of Discussion and Houston’s DJ Twerksum. More info here.

• Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, attend Broadway Bent: A Fun, Gender-bent, Comedy Review Show at Upstage Arts Theatre. The hilarious show casts women in traditionally men’s roles and men in traditionally women’s roles. More info here.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• At 10 p.m., go to RIPCORD for GlowPuppies. The 5th annual bar night event celebrates Houston’s pup community, who will be sporting neon gear. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., visit The Room for a Battle Royal Drag Show. Team The Goddess (Athena Saphire and Nyx Laraye) will take on team The Glitter (Richard Long and Hugh Dandy). The winning team will compete against guest boss Blackberri. More info here.

• On Saturday, Austin, Texas celebrates LGBTQ Pride with a festival and parade at Fiesta Gardens. This year’s theme is Boogie Wonderland, and organizers expect over 400,000 attendees. Join Houston-based groups such as the ACLU of Texas at the State Capitol to march in the parade. More info here.

Sunday, Aug. 11

At 11 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for a Drag Brunch. The event, which features food, music, and drag performances, is the first of two Bar Boheme drag brunches in August. More info here.

At 2 p.m., PFLAG Houston holds its August general meeting at the Montrose Center. The monthly meeting focuses on challenges and feelings associated with coming out as LGBTQ, and the way it affects relationships with families, friends, and the community. More info here.

At 3 p.m., Tiffany Cavalli & Exclusive Art Agency presents an Art Party at Tony’s Corner Pocket. There event will feature live music, door and raffle prizes, and drink specials. More info here.