Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Pride Edition









Thursday, June 20

• Until 11 p.m., Dine with Pride at any Houston-area Chipotle. Show your cashier this flyer, and a percentage of your order will be donated to Pride Houston Inc. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., the Transgender Education Network of Texas and Black Transwomen, Inc. remember Muhlaysia Booker and Chynal Lindsey, two trans women from Texas who were recently slain, at 2400 Brazos. The groups and attendees will also rally for the end of anti-trans violence. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Harrison Homer-Guy presents In the Life: A Look Back at Houston’s Black Bars, Clubs, and Pride at The African American Library at The Gregory School. Join Homer-Guy to learn about Space City’s historic hangouts for black and queer individuals. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., attend Rock the Runway, an LGBTQ Pride fashion show, at Sharespace. Houston models will showcase the latest in queer fashion. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., join Houston’s Faith Leaders Coalition for an Interfaith LGBTQ Pride worship service at Bering Memorial UMC. More info here.

Friday, June 21

• At noon, the Eagle Houston hosts its annual Pride Street Festival. The three-day-long event will be special guests, DJs, and more. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for the University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association’s Red Dinner 4 scholarship presentation. The annual UH Red Dinner benefits queer UH students. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., LGBTQ alumni organizations from the University of Houston, Rice University, Texas A&M, and the University of Texas meet for a Pride mixer at Guava Lamp. The 6th Annual Intercollegiate Pride Mixer includes free food and drink specials. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts Eden, Pride Houston’s official girl party. Proceeds from the event benefit Pride Houston. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., take in the work of queer artists at Insomnia Gallery’s Pride Art Show. Proceeds from the showcase will be donated to LGBTQ Houston nonprofits. More info here.

Saturday, June 22

• At 10:30 a.m., Drag Queen Storytime returns to Houston as a temporary event at Brazos Bookstore. The family friendly storytime features drag queens reading picture books to children. More info here.

• At noon, attend Houston Pride at Houston City Hall. The LGBTQ celebration, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, begins with a festival and concludes with a street parade. More info here.

• Also at noon, El Big Bad presents Pride is the New Black. The restaurant’s latest art, music, and fashion installation kicks off a new event series called ‘Houston is the New Black.’ More info here.

• At 3 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts an all-day Pride Party. Where the Lesbians Are is 21+ and brings 6 DJs together for a huge queer girl party. More info here.

• At 4:30 p.m., hitch a ride to Pride (and back) at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. The LGBTQ country bar will provide a free shuttle to and from the festival and parade until 11:30 p.m. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Rich’s hosts the official Pride Houston afterparty. Stop by the bar after Space City’s annual LGBTQ celebration and parade and spend time with DJ Roland Belmares, who will be on turntables all night. More info here.

Sunday, June 23

• At 3 a.m., go to the Secret Group for Pride After Hours. The post Houston Pride celebration runs until 7 a.m. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., Be a queen at Hotel Icon’s drag queen brunch. The show features entertainment by performers Angelina DM Trailz, Chloe C Ross, Reign, and Roxanne. More info here.

• At 12:30 p.m., Houston City Coucil District C candidate Shelly Kennedy hosts a fundraiser at Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room. The Sunday Gospel Brunch features live performances by multiple Houston artists and benefits Kennedy’s campaign. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., attend the official Pride Houston closing ceremony at the Eagle. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., gender-fluid pop star Dorian Electra visits Pearl Bar for a Pride party. The event features a performance by Electra, along with other queer Texas artists Blackberri, Dali Voodoo, Boy Sim, Street Queer, Space Kiddettes, Stoo, DJ VIP, and more. More info here.

Monday, 24

• At 7:30 p.m., join the Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade. The stand-up-show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Peru Flores asks: Is Houston Gay? at Rich’s Houston. The comedy event focuses on Flores and his main gay posse—Daniel, Jonah, and Charlie—along with other hilarious characters. More info here.