Queer things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 23-27, 2019









Thursday, May 23

• At 5:30 p.m., join City Council District C candidate Shelley Kennedy for a campaign fundraiser at Harold’s in the Heights. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., go to the Contemporary Art Museum Houston (CAMH) for a conversation on Mary’s…Naturally!, a historic Houston gay bar. Bar top sections from Mary’s are currently on display in CAMH’s Stonewall 50 exhibit. Join former Mary’s patrons Marc Cohen, Dalton DeHart, and Brian Keever as they share stories from their time at the bar and some of the history of gay rights in Houston. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for round 4 of Pride SuperStar. This week––judged by Nina Lombardo, Jasmine Branch, Patrick Magee, and Jeremy Fain––six Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $2,500, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride festival, and a space in the parade. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., wear your dancing shoes and head over to Satellite Bar for a concert featuring TC Superstar, DEGA, Velveteen Echo, and the Space Kiddettes. More info here.

Friday, May 24

• At 10 p.m., go to Avant Garden Houston for First Light. The concert features performances by Max Xandaux and Wade in the Sonic Joy, and music by DJ Kirrrby. More info here.

• At noon, the Harris County Democratic Party (HCDP) brings Hillary Clinton to Houston for a fundraiser at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Clinton will keynote the event, and proceeds will benefit the HCDP. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Theredproduction, a non-profit that works with folks battling HIV/AIDS in Houston, presents a summer event at 1601 Live Oak St. Local artists, fashion designers, and musicians partner to create an interactive event that benefits the AIDS Foundation Houston. More info here.

Saturday, May 25

• At 5 p.m., wear rainbows and head over to Aveva Stadium for Pride in the Park. Houston Sabercats Rugby take on the Austin Elite Rugby, and Pride Houston will hand out swag and sell its official LGBTQ Pride merch. Use code ‘PRIDE2019’ for 20% off game tickets. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston to celebrate the release of Rocketman. Win cash prizes, along with free swag and movie passes to the film which opens everywhere March 31. More info here.

• At 10:30 p.m., attend Houston’s Best Drag show at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Adriana Larue, Roofie DuBois, and Reign, the drag show occurs the first three Saturdays of every month. More info here.

Sunday, May 26

• At 10:30 a.m., attorney Fran Watson will give an overview of nondiscrimination protections in Houston at the Houston Women’s Group. Watson will also discuss Transform Houston, a grassroots campaign led by a diverse coalition of Houstonians committed to making a city where people live free from discrimination. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., Sinfull Bakery, Yeti Sunshine Shave Ice, and Pearl Bar Houston join forces for a brunch fundraiser to benefit HATCH Youth. Go to Pearl Bar and enjoy treats while raising funds for the Montrose Center’s Rapid Re-housing program for LGBTQ homeless youth. More info here.

• Also at 11 a.m., visit Bar Boheme for a Disney-themed drag brunch. Enjoy brunch while watching some of Houston’s top drag queens perform Disney songs. More info here.

Monday, May 27

• At 7:30, join the Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade. The stand-up show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.