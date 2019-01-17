Queer Things to Do in Houston This Week: Jan 17-20, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Jan. 17

• Through January 20, watch The Book of Mormon at Hobby Center Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Kenny Francoeur, out dance captain for the musical comedy. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., grab dinner at Jenni’s Noodle House and write letters in support of the Houston Public Library’s Drag Queen Storytime to City Council members. Supplies will be provided. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., join FrontRunners Houston at Memorial Park tennis center for a 3 mile walk/run. Dinner will follow. The LGBTQ running group holds several hangouts weekly. More info here.

Friday, Jan. 18

• At 6 p.m., You Inside And Out will collect donations for homeless women at Axelrad. The nonprofit requests that those who visit the bar bring feminine hygiene products or cash to be given to Houston women experiencing homelessness. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., go to the Rec Room for JK Friday’s featuring queer comedians Janan Siam and Kari Burt. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., The Space City Sisters celebrate becoming an official mission of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at RIPCORD Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns. More info here.

• Also 9 p.m., Guava Lamp honors veterans with Military Night Houston. Attendees with a military ID can enjoy free entree and drink specials. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cynthia Lee Fontaine performs at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Saturday, Jan. 19

• At 8 a.m., show your support for women and rally to City Hall with Houston Women March On. The annual women’s march, which begins at the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, will feature speakers, activities, and food trucks. More info here.

• At 9:30 a.m., assist Montrose Grace Place (MGP) in organizing its closet of donated clothes. MGP, a drop in homeless shelter for LGBTQ youth, gives away clothing, toiletries, and snacks to youth biweekly. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., the Collective of Houston Asian Americans (CHAA) hosts its first brunch meeting of 2019 at the Honey Art Cafe. The CHAA event is for Asian American LGBTQQIA+ folks and friends/allies. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., attend the fifth annual Bayou City Burlesque Festival at Warehouse Live. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the festival with bisexual performer Honey Moonpie. More info here.

Sunday, Jan. 20

At 2 p.m., attend Houston Interfaith Advocacy Training at Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston. The event will include a faith leader panel, advocacy 101 training and breakout sessions focused on immigration, public education, religious freedom, and criminal justice reform. More info here.

At 6:30 p.m., Gender Reel Houston presents Happy Birthday Marsha at Rice Cinema. Written and directed by Reina Gossett and Sasha Wortzel, the film is about transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson and her life in the hours before she ignited the 1969 Stonewall Riots. More info here.

